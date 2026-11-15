Honoré Daumier, Gargantua , 1831—extracting subsistence from the bottom to feed the executive and military apparatus at the top. Lithograph, National Gallery of Art, Rosenwald Collection (CC0).

Note to Readers: As promised, I have expanded my article on France and the Silent State of Exception and added resources.

This is the second installment of a three-part essay series examining the profound restructuring of the French state apparatus. In this part, I examine the interplay of fiscal austerity, political delegitimization, and repressive preemptive control. From the vetting of “reliable” protest organizers, the draconian “breaker-payer” law, and the seizure of social welfare benefits to Macron’s and Lecornu’s intelligence maneuvers against the left-wing opposition, the state’s authoritarian transformation under financial market pressure becomes unmistakable. Flanked by Senate proposals and the historic strike mobilizations of November 5, the transatlantic parallel to the austerity and security architecture erected in Argentina under Javier Milei comes into sharp focus. How are social demands simultaneously constrained financially, delegitimized politically, and policed through security law?

In the Bunker State, the liberal social contract is inverted into its opposite. Fundamental rights are reduced to conditional privileges granted at the executive’s discretion. In the process, social rights and the associated social state programs are gradually converted into instruments designed to enforce compliance with security and war mandates.

Ahead of the October 24 demonstrations, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez instructed prefects to evaluate protest notifications and calls to rally based on the “reliability of the organizers”. At the same time, the ministry ordered “flow controls” (contrôles des flux) at train stations and along major transit axes to preemptively block gatherings of people classified by police as troublemakers. On October 22, Macron articulated a hierarchy in which union-registered demonstrations were to be diverted onto alternative routes, whereas non-union gatherings in the coming days were to be banned “wherever we can”.

This administrative channeling was extended for the nationwide strike on November 5: prefects were instructed to act “in the same spirit” as on October 24 and 31, using upstream checkpoints to “limit the movements of risk profiles”. Thus, even the main union march was barred from following its registered route toward the centers of political decision-making. Naturally, 70,000 police officers and gendarmes were once again mobilized nationwide that day. Again, upstream checkpoints at train stations and transit hubs were deployed to restrict the movement of so-called “risk profiles,” accompanied in Paris by numerous metro station closures ordered by the prefecture. Protest was thus policed and contained at its points of access and along its transit routes.

Here, a basic constitutional rule is being flipped on its head. Rights that exist before the state—and that governments can only acknowledge, never hand out—are being treated like temporary permits. Reducing the fundamental right to protest to permissions granted at the government's whim is the whole point of the so-called “breaker-payer” law.

The “Casseurs-Payeurs” Laws and Welfare State Blackmail

The so-called casseurs-payeurs bill (literally: “breakers must pay”) was pushed through by the government under an accelerated procedure and passed by the Senate on the night of October 27–28. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez had announced additional tougher provisions on October 21, including administrative protest bans. Not satisfied with its draconian content, the right-wing and centrist Senate majority expanded the draft further in committee and on the floor.

The adopted bill establishes civil liability of up to €10,000 per person—even for damages caused by third parties. Among those targeted are persons who remain in a crowd despite police orders to disperse while aware of ongoing acts of violence, theft, or property damage. At the same time, prefects can now impose individual protest and movement bans without a prior criminal conviction. On the economic front, the bill crosses a line once thought unthinkable, stripping away the legal shield that kept poverty-relief payments like family allowances and the RSA (Revenu de solidarité active) safe from seizure. To enforce final damage claims arising from (newly criminalized) offenses, these subsistence benefits can now be seized—including the benefits of parents held liable for damages caused by their children.

Notably, this fusion of protest suppression and welfare deprivation is not unique to France. Three years ago, in December 2023, Javier Milei’s incoming administration in Argentina turned it into a political slogan: “El que corta no cobra”—whoever blocks the street does not get paid. Milei himself proclaimed the formula in his inaugural address. With the Anti-Piquete Protocol (Resolution 943/2023), Security Minister Patricia Bullrich created the administrative framework for federal security forces to intervene against roadblocks—even without a prior judicial warrant. Minister of Human Capital Sandra Pettovello supplemented the police threat with an existential threat since anyone participating in a demonstration and blocking a street would lose their social assistance. Basic subsistence was thus weaponized as leverage against participation in street blockades. What began in Argentina in late 2023 now stands as a textbook example of Bunker State governance, tying economic survival to unconditional obedience in public space.

Domestic Hybrid Warfare

Far from a simple shift in political discourse, the growing subordination of public services and civilian planning to hybrid-warfare doctrines and fiscal austerity marks a qualitative transformation, one that alters the very nature of the modern state. Thus, domestic dissent is increasingly extracted from the realm of political and social contestation and treated as a security problem. Rather than as legitimate opposition, dissent is framed as subversion, as an act of corrosion or decay constituting an existential threat to societal stability that must be preemptively neutralized. This is reflected in the division of labor described earlier in Part I between military site protection and police protest suppression, which forms the operational side of this process. Its political side lies in how protest itself is categorized: as a social conflict or as a national security threat. This is where the intelligence services enter the picture.

Elevating the protests to the level of national security and intelligence, Macron convened the Prime Minister, relevant cabinet ministers, and the heads of the intelligence agencies at the Élysée on October 22—a meeting billed in advance as a summit “with all intelligence services”. Predictably enough, he emerged from the meeting to frame the protests as a coordinated assault on state order, accusing organized ultra-left groups of “political and even seditious acts” (actes séditieux) aimed at “overthrowing the Republic”.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Lecornu linked this threat narrative directly to the parliamentary opposition. La France insoumise (LFI), he claimed, occupied a central place within a far-left “network” allegedly pursuing an “agenda of violence”. He alleged a “destabilization agenda” stretching all the way to the 2027 presidential election, without offering any public evidence to substantiate the charges. In doing so, the government reframed a social conflict to manufacture an organized threat to the Republic behind the protests. Not only did this associate the left-wing opposition with a confabulated danger, but it also served as a universal pretext to justify the state’s repressive arsenal.

Following the arson attack on the Limoges city hall, Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin brought the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office into play. The PNAT (Parquet National Antiterroriste) was in an “observer position” and assessing whether to take over the case, he stated on October 19. (Markedly, this specialized body was originally created in 2019 to prosecute terrorism and international crimes.) The investigation was initially led by the Limoges public prosecutor’s office, with the police counter-terrorism sub-directorate (SDAT) already involved, whereas the PNAT had not yet assumed jurisdiction. Nonetheless, by publicly announcing the open review, Darmanin set a clear political direction: a takeover by the PNAT would mean that the incident was a terrorist act and that individuals “particularly from the ultra-left spectrum” had organized the destruction of the city hall. Even before any formal legal determination had been made, a potential terrorism classification was publicly tied to a specific political perpetrator profile. The suspicion of terrorism was consequently embedded into the state’s overarching interpretation of the protests, extending far beyond the prosecution of the specific arson attack.

Likewise and ominously, efforts were evidently made to pressure the intelligence services into validating a politically desired explanation of the protests. On October 19, the renowned French investigative outlet Mediapart published the testimony of an intelligence commissioner: “We are being asked to write that LFI is behind the movement”. According to the investigation, Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s party—the country’s largest left-wing opposition force—was deliberately targeted to be linked to the October 17 unrest. Meanwhile, Paris Public Prosecutor Laure Beccuau stated that she “could not confirm” the alleged attribution of the violent offenders to the ultra-left. Instead of letting intelligence shape political judgment, intelligence was tasked with confirming a political suspicion decided beforehand. And as the pattern makes clear, the figure cast in the role of existential threat is invariably the ultra-left.

This elevation of the intelligence apparatus found its parliamentary counterpart in the Senate. Submitted on October 19, 2026, the Law Committee’s Information Report No. 78 bears the telling title L’avenir du maintien de l’ordre : 30 propositions pour reprendre le contrôle (”The Future of Maintaining Public Order: 30 Proposals to Regain Control”). It calls for expanding preemptive intelligence gathering and real-time situational monitoring, particularly in the digital sphere. Algorithmic video surveillance is to be deployed, among other things, to monitor the ominous “risk groups”. Regarding police drones, the authors demand additional aircraft and operators as well as the relaxation of legal constraints, including abolishing the cap on the number of drones that can be deployed simultaneously per département.

Next, Proposal No. 22 represents another sharp escalation, as participation in an unauthorized rally would be punished with a fine. Until now, the principle that attendance at an undeclared gathering must remain exempt from punishment formed a cornerstone of French jurisprudence, consistently upheld by the Court of Cassation, the country’s supreme court. The proposed reform breaks with this tradition. Rather than sanctioning only actual offenses committed on the ground, it turns physical presence in a protest space into an offense. Finally, participation in a formally prohibited demonstration is to be upgraded to a délit, a more serious criminal offense.

Fiscal Austerity as the Foundation of Security

All of these security developments rest on a fiscal policy that decisively reorders state priorities. In view of the ongoing European excessive deficit procedure, the 2027 draft budget and social security financing bills demand a consolidation package totaling €43 billion. France is compelled to bring its deficit below the threshold by 2029, capping nominal net expenditure growth for the coming year at a meager 1.2 percent. Budget Minister David Amiel summed up this reality in the formula: “Freezing is the rule, increases are the exception”.

Exempted from these sweeping cuts, however, is the military-security complex. The armed forces receive an additional €6.4 billion, internal security another €1 billion, and the judiciary €400 million. Here the relentless interplay between EU austerity mandates and NATO rearmament imperatives comes into full view. While fiscal space for civilian life is suffocated, resources are funneled into the military and domestic repression. This buildup entails an aggressive redistribution in which state war-readiness and defense capabilities are financed by dismantling social security and civilian infrastructure.

Behind the scenes of this crisis, a financial disciplining mechanism is tightening the screws. When yields on ten-year French government bonds hit roughly five percent on October 21—their highest level in 24 years—and rating agency Fitch lowered France’s credit outlook to “negative” shortly thereafter, the government came under dual pressure. Rising borrowing costs, the pledge to invest in the military and surveillance, and the Sword of Damocles of further downgrades kept the executive tethered to its austerity course. Meanwhile, this very pressure triggered a self-reinforcing dynamic elsewhere. Talks with high school and university student organizations on October 26 failed to pacify the protesting youth, as the concessions on offer fell short of expectations and only fueled further street mobilization.

This extra-parliamentary pressure finally crashed into the institutions with full force on November 4, when the National Assembly resoundingly rejected the revenue section of the draft budget by a historic margin of 458 votes against—and not a single vote in favor. It was a paradoxical deadlock forged by opposing camps. While the left viewed the timid amendments as insufficient to avert social devastation, the government’s own backers (whether center or right) refused to support the bill because amendments passed by shifting majorities had diluted the original austerity course.

With this, the executive spiral of the Bunker State comes full circle. To break the stalemate, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu is pointedly keeping the constitution’s parliamentary thumbscrews on the table. Through Article 49.3 or budget ordinances under Article 47(3), the budget can be rammed through by bypassing Parliament altogether. Article 49.3 inverts the logic of democratic decision-making into its authoritarian opposite, declaring a bill adopted unless an absolute majority topples the government via a vote of no confidence. Should the 70-day parliamentary deliberation window expire in December, the ordinance route looms as the final step: the executive would enact its original draft by decree, replacing hard-fought parliamentary consensus with executive diktat.

Social mobilization thus collided with a state that selectively restricted its own fiscal room for maneuver while simultaneously expanding its security powers. In this constellation, protest became increasingly intertwined with the defense of the right to demonstrate. On November 5, 2026, workers walked off the job for higher wages across thousands of workplaces and public institutions in France; according to the inter-union coalition (Intersyndicale), more than 1.5 million people demonstrated nationwide. The eight trade union confederations declared that only a concrete response to their social demands would bring the mobilization to an end. At the same time, they condemned the prefectural bans and forced route changes as well as the police repression in Toulouse and Lyon.

The French Bunker State met the mobilization once again with a nationwide deployment of 70,000 police officers, gendarmes, and specialized tactical units.

Addendum

These are the Notes and Interviews that partly touch upon the topics discussed here:

This essay series originated in this article of mine: The Bunker State’s Silent State of Exception

Which I then expanded in a German version on NachDenkSeiten: Der Ausnahmezustand ist jetzt immer (published on 14 November 2026).

On Post-Cold War Ideological Captures and Adaptations

Interview with Jeff Rich from the Burning Archives: “We cannot invest in schools or hospitals anymore. Everything must go to the military.”

Interview with Maike Gosch: New Interview on NachDenkSeiten: Brazil’s Runoff and Where We Organize When Public Space Closes

Interview on the Modern Elephant with Nick Cruse 🥋 and Laith Marouf Free Palestine TV

A Reply to A Reader’s Concern (On Military Vocabulary)

On The Importance of Contingency and Context

Interview with Nick Cruse 🥋 : The Decorative Shell of the US Midterms, “NATO 3.0,” and the Illusion of Digital Petitions: My Conversation with the Revolutionary Blackout Network

Join the Conversation

Join the Conversation

As we conclude Part II of this series, I want to hear from you.

Because no single person has a complete bird’s-eye view of the geopolitical landscape, we can only reach some semblance of truth through constant dialogue. As thinkers like Mikhail Bakhtin and Paulo Freire understood, truth emerges from the friction between different perspectives. Theory-building requires us to lay our frameworks on the table, test them against one another, and allow that friction to expose our mutual blind spots. The empire and its administrative apparatus plan collectively, across ministries, borders, and generations. The counter-force must also learn to see collectively, bridging the partial perspectives that are the human condition.

If you look closely at your own country, where do you see this inversion of the social contract—where fundamental rights shrink into conditional privileges and welfare programs are weaponized to enforce security compliance? Have you noticed the material creep of this fiscal-security nexus in your own surroundings: public budgets and social safety nets sacrificed to supranational deficit rules and bond-market discipline, while billions are funneled into military war-readiness and domestic policing? Where do you see parliamentary deadlock bypassed by executive decree, or intelligence services deployed to reframe socioeconomic dissent and parliamentary opposition as “subversion” and “seditious acts”?

For those reading from outside the imperial core, particularly across Latin America and the wider Global Majority—where laboratories of neoliberal shock therapy and counter-insurgency governance (such as Javier Milei’s “El que corta no cobra” doctrine in Argentina) have pioneered tying basic subsistence to obedience in public space—how do you see these templates mirroring and reinforcing what is now codified in Europe through laws like France’s casseurs-payeurs bill? How is the fusion of sovereign debt discipline, hybrid-warfare doctrine, and the criminalization of social protest playing out in your local politics?

Finally, when the Bunker State uses fiscal austerity to starve the civilian sphere while expanding its repressive arsenal to contain the resulting social explosion, how do labor movements and civic organizations adapt? Where do you see efforts, however small, to connect the struggle for social and economic survival with the defense of fundamental democratic rights? Wherever you are.

In Part III tomorrow, we will examine the spatial and digital geography of the Bunker State: how public transit networks are turned into filtering airlocks, street medics are disarmed, social media kill-switches are readied behind closed doors, and the entire civilian sphere is conscripted into EU and NATO “resilience” planning. On Day 4, paid subscribers will receive the complete Primary Source & Legal Dossier accompanying this series.

Let’s build this understanding together. Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

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