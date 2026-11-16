L'Inspection des mains des insurgés à Belleville , 1871—the street checkpoint as a political filter, inspecting bodies and confiscating gear along the avenues of working-class Paris. Engraving, Wikimedia Commons (Public Domain).

This is the third and concluding installment of a three-part essay series examining the comprehensive restructuring of the French state apparatus. In this part, the concept of the Bunker State becomes spatially tangible as I examine how the relationship between formal notification of protests and de facto permission is shifting, and how both transit and digital networks are being repurposed into filtration systems. Drawing on concrete examples from Paris, Besançon, and Avignon as well as the judicial validation of spatial restrictions, I show how train stations, the confiscation of protective and medical gear, and the planned shutdown of social media networks, modeled on New Caledonia, intertwine within the EU and NATO resilience framework. State crowdsourcing and the strategic integration of private security services complete this circle. What happens to the freedom to protest when the state controls the accessibility, communication, and visibility of a protest march, or at least attempts to do so?

Let us look at the spatial consequences of these policies and legislative changes outlined in Part I and Part II, starting with prefectural decrees. How do they operate in practice? Prefectural decrees can restrict protest locations and routes without prior judicial approval, leaving organizers to seek judicial redress after the fact. And even though a notification regime formally remains in place, when registered routes are prohibited at short notice and demonstrations are relegated to state-selected locations, the practice leads to a de facto permit regime. On November 4, trade unions and civil rights organizations criticized these last-minute bans for undermining effective legal recourse and pushing protest to the urban periphery.

Strikingly, rather than curbing this practice, Europe’s top human rights court endorsed it. Indeed, these spatial restrictions received judicial backing in the ruling Le Syndicat GJ v. France on September 3, 2026. The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) found no violation of freedom of assembly where the prefecture had banned a rally near the Élysée Palace and instead offered the Place de la République at different times. The organizers’ objection that the notification regime was effectively being transformed into a prior authorization system proved unsuccessful in this case.

Even though, strictly speaking, the right to assemble is preserved, in practice such procedures disempower protests. How do demonstrations generate political leverage? Partly through their visibility at symbolic centers of power—outside ministries, in the parliamentary district, or on historic squares—and by disrupting economic transit and commercial arteries. In other words, banishing a protest march to arterial ring roads or industrial zones all but guarantees that its political impact will evaporate into thin air.

Spatial Containment in Practice

How administrative control translates into spatial displacement was on full display in Paris on October 31. The Police Prefecture prohibited the registered route from the Place de la Bastille to the Place de la Nation, banishing the march to the Boulevards des Maréchaux along the far eastern edge of the city. Although the Paris Administrative Court temporarily halted this relocation the day before, the Interior Ministry immediately appealed. Following a late-night hearing at 10:00 p.m., the Conseil d’État overturned the lower court’s ruling on October 31 and enforced the prefecture’s order. The supreme administrative court relied on an intelligence threat assessment: the high commercial and institutional density of the city center and a desired “better distribution” of security forces were cited as arguments to justify banishing the protests to the urban periphery as both necessary and proportionate.

Here the disempowerment of protest became unmistakable. While demonstrating was permitted in the abstract, it was barred from the route strategically chosen by the organizers. Comparable restrictions hit other cities. In Besançon, the city center remained off-limits to demonstrations on October 31, with the unions’ emergency appeal rejected just minutes before the rally was set to begin. In Avignon, the prefecture banned protests inside the historic city center and along the city walls, while simultaneously imposing a nighttime curfew for unaccompanied minors in the center and across several commercial districts.

Civilian Infrastructure as a Filter

Beyond administrative bans enforced through state security services and private security services, infrastructure itself was deployed as a filter, turning the public transit network into an instrument of spatial protest control. On October 24, the Police Prefecture ordered the closure of numerous Paris metro stations, including key access points to the institutional center and major assembly squares.

Here, too, the state’s monopoly on force had been widened, as reflected in the expanded powers of transit security personnel: Since late March 2026, security agents at France’s state-owned rail and Paris transit operators, SNCF and RATP, have been authorized to conduct security pat-downs without a specific prefectural order whenever a "documented risk" exists. In practice, this lowered threshold allows agents to initiate searches on their own initiative based on general security alerts, intelligence warnings, or suspicious behavior, rather than waiting for prior authorization from a state prefect.

At the same time, checkpoints were used to systematically strip away any capacity for collective self-protection. In Poitiers on October 31, a street medic, one of the volunteer first responders providing medical care to the injured during protests, had their helmet, protective goggles, and saline solution confiscated; confiscations of medical supplies and masks were likewise reported in Strasbourg. This targeted disarming of protective and medical gear leaves demonstrators exposed in the face of foreseeable police violence, subjecting them to incalculable physical risk.

This strategy is reinforced by the active policing of transit routes. When authorities repeatedly shut down stations along the Paris demonstration corridor on November 5, it showed just how far civilian infrastructure has been repurposed. Instead of helping citizens reach public squares, the transit network was used as a bottleneck to filter and contain crowds. By folding everyday public transport into protest policing and surveillance, authorities can potentially govern who can physically reach a demonstration before it even starts. And, because public transit is primarily relied upon by those who do not own a car, especially working-class residents and commuters from the outer suburbs, turning the network into a checkpoint introduces a clear class dimension to the right (or, now, privilege) to protest.

Access control is by no means confined to train stations and physical transit corridors. Since digital platforms form an equally critical backbone of protest, serving to coordinate gatherings, circulate information, and document police abuses, they, too, are treated as critical infrastructure that needs to be controlled. State interventions into these digital spaces should therefore be understood as acts of sabotage designed to disrupt mobilization capacity at its core and suffocate collective resistance in the bud.

Just how far such interventions can reach was demonstrated by the TikTok ban in New Caledonia in May 2024. On April 1, 2025, the Conseil d’État ruled the ban unlawful due to its disproportionate design. At the same time, however, the court affirmed that under “exceptional circumstances,” the government may temporarily cut off access to a social media network even without an explicit statutory authorization. As a “less intrusive” alternative to a total blackout, the court pointed to disabling specific platform features—holding that such extraordinary executive powers can exist even alongside statutory state-of-emergency powers.

The protests of October 2026 proved that this judicial doctrine did not remain a theoretical exercise: as revealed in a leak published by the independent investigative outlet Blast, Prime Minister Lecornu sent a confidential directive to French internet and mobile service providers on October 22 instructing them to prepare for an immediate shutdown of TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, and X over the protest weekend. President Macron publicly confirmed the existence of these plans shortly thereafter as “discussions”—leaving the digital state of emergency with its finger poised on the switch.

The “Whole-of-Society Approach”

This sweeping restructuring of the state fits seamlessly into the 2025 National Strategic Review (Revue nationale stratégique, RNS). This foundational doctrine of the “whole-of-society approach” calls for the capacity to manage domestic crises and civil unrest concurrently with so-called hybrid threats on French national territory. Flanking this paradigm is the National Resilience Strategy, realigned in June 2025, which links maintaining economic security to a comprehensive mobilization of the population. The official language leaves no doubt about its instrumental nature, stating in an administrative summary the goal of registering, pooling, and rendering the citizenry useful in the name of a diffuse national resilience.

This state reorganization is not exclusively dictated by the French ruling strata’s whims. France’s National Resilience Strategy framework document interweaves domestic planning with European directives on critical infrastructure protection as well as NATO’s seven baseline requirements for national resilience. While the EU’s CER Directive aims to safeguard the continuity of essential civilian services in times of high-intensity conflict, NATO requires civilian resources to be kept ready for military operations. Transport networks must facilitate the rapid transit of allied forces and their equipment, shifting civil-military planning toward a military-first triage in which defense logistics take precedence over civilian use. In this framework, military mobility and host-nation support for incoming troops become core priorities of infrastructure governance. Indeed, France’s securitocratic ruling strata claim a leading role in this architecture: the updated RNS envisions the country as a framework nation for NATO or ad hoc coalitions and as the driving engine of a strong “European pillar” within the Alliance.

Now, why does the state turn these external resilience mandates inward? Isn’t this supposed to be about defending oneself against a hybrid or high-intensity conflict? Well, even if we take that narrative in good faith, there are at least two reasons for this inward turn. First, the logic of permanent defense readiness tolerates no domestic friction: preparing for wartime means enforcing unconditional unity at home. Second, within this system, civilian infrastructure—and with it the entire population—is reduced to a logistical resource for the military. Through the lens of these strategy papers, socioeconomic protest is consequently viewed as systemic sabotage of a territory that, under EU and NATO mandates, must function smoothly, resiliently, and in a state of war-readiness. Suppressing social unrest is thus the logical consequence of the state’s integration into this transatlantic war architecture.

Treating the civilian sphere as a logistical resource also reshapes how urban space is policed on the ground. Here, the militarized reorganization of the city relies on both domestic digital mobilization and the economic outsourcing of core state functions. When the Paris Police Prefecture launched an online portal on October 20, public space was opened up to dragnet policing via digital crowdsourcing. Calling on citizens to upload video footage turns the public into auxiliary agents of police surveillance. Again, the citizen as a resource in every way imaginable.

Simultaneously, official recommendations issued to retail businesses showed that commercial actors are likewise treated as an auxiliary policing resource. By telling shopkeepers to hire private guards and canine units, authorities push property protection onto private companies so regular police forces can focus on confronting the protest movement in the streets. This division of labor was put into practice on October 24 in Lyon, where 40 private security guards patrolled under the direct coordination of the prefecture’s operational command center.

Concluding Note: Two Halves of the Same Vise

This creeping fusion of state repression and the private security industry inevitably recalls the feature film The Uprising, released in September 2026. The historical drama about the English Peasants’ Revolt of 1381 vividly illustrates how a state consumed by foreign war comes to view its civilian population solely as a tax base as well as an existential security risk, establishing privatized mercenary structures to secure its rule at home. And while we are, of course, not in the same historical moment, and we need to absolutely and deliberately consider the current context and novelty, I would still like to add: Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose…

Nonetheless, it would be a fatal analytical and political mistake to view this Bunker State as nothing more than an external imposition by Brussels and NATO upon an otherwise benign or neutral national state. Supranational mandates do not operate in a vacuum; they are intertwined with the willing agency of domestic oligarchic fractions, national capital, the ascendant far right, and the entrenched institutional interests of the national police, intelligence, and judicial apparatuses themselves. Across Europe, it is often the most reactionary nationalist forces—from the right-wing Senate majority and prefectural corps in France to the conservative opposition, judiciary, and security forces in Spain—that clamor most aggressively for curfews, martial law, and the criminalization of social protest. And, yes, the so-called centrists are accomplices of the transatlantic surveillance and war architecture, too.

Thus, whether dressed in the technocratic language of EU/NATO “resilience” or the nationalist rhetoric of “law, order, and sovereignty,” these competing elite factions share a class imperative: they require a working class, a population that remains atomized, politically unaware, and structurally subsumed; simultaneously classified as a permanent internal security threat to be policed and exploited as a logistical and fiscal resource to be extracted.

Just notice how the domestic and supranational tracks actively feed each other. Inside every European state, domestic oligarchies, the far right, the judiciary, and the national police apparatus are not unwilling victims of Brussels—they are eager architects of domestic repression. In Spain, conservative leaders push for martial law (as Isabel Díaz Ayuso did during the blackout), while factions of the judiciary wage lawfare against even mild social-democratic reforms. Meanwhile, far-right ultras train with NATO-backed elements in Ukraine before returning home to organize street terror against migrants and students in Spain, France, and elsewhere—often enjoying open sympathy from within the security forces themselves, as exposed by the November 2026 Spanish National Police scandal over raids on Núcleo Nacional, whose members had trained alongside neo-Nazi units in Ukraine. That is why we can never separate the supranational war architecture from domestic coercive structures at home: they are two halves of the same vise.

What we are witnessing in France is the qualitative transformation of the state. Its legal, infrastructural, and fiscal machinery has been restructured in such a way that the silently assembled state of emergency is now inscribed into the normal architecture of the rule of law. Citizens are managed as potential vectors of hybrid destabilization, while public space is governed like a military base. Taken in isolation, each of these measures might have appeared as a harmless emergency response; in their totality, however, they have forged a new reality—creepingly and largely unnoticed by the broader public.

Unfortunately, this process is underway across many countries. It unfolds in silence. It becomes visible only in those moments when people begin to act as political subjects—refusing to remain the passive objects that both the supranational imperial order and its domestic oligarchic partners seek to make of us.

Addendum

These are the Notes and Interviews that partly touch upon the topics discussed here:

This essay series originated in this article of mine: The Bunker State’s Silent State of Exception

Which I then expanded in a German version on NachDenkSeiten: Der Ausnahmezustand ist jetzt immer (published on 14 November 2026).

On Post-Cold War Ideological Captures and Adaptations

Interview with Jeff Rich from the Burning Archives: “We cannot invest in schools or hospitals anymore. Everything must go to the military.”

Interview with Maike Gosch: New Interview on NachDenkSeiten: Brazil’s Runoff and Where We Organize When Public Space Closes

Interview on the Modern Elephant with Nick Cruse 🥋 and Laith Marouf Free Palestine TV

A Reply to A Reader’s Concern (On Military Vocabulary)

On The Importance of Contingency and Context

Interview with Nick Cruse 🥋 : The Decorative Shell of the US Midterms, “NATO 3.0,” and the Illusion of Digital Petitions: My Conversation with the Revolutionary Blackout Network

The previous two parts of this series:

Join the Conversation

As we conclude this three-part series, I want to hear from you.

Because no single person has a complete bird’s-eye view of the geopolitical landscape, we can only reach some semblance of truth through constant dialogue. As thinkers like Mikhail Bakhtin and Paulo Freire understood, truth emerges from the friction between different perspectives. Theory-building requires us to lay our frameworks on the table, test them against one another, and allow that friction to expose our mutual blind spots. The empire and its administrative apparatus plan collectively, across ministries, borders, and generations. The counter-force must also learn to see collectively, bridging the partial perspectives that are the human condition.

If you look closely at your own city or country, where do you see this spatial and digital containment operating—where formal notification regimes of protests quietly transform into de facto permit systems that banish protest to the urban periphery? Have you noticed civilian infrastructure being repurposed into “dual-use” filtering airlocks in your daily life: public transit networks shut down or policed to block access to the public square, volunteer medics stripped of protective gear, digital platforms threatened with emergency blackouts, or private security guards and citizen crowdsourcing portals integrated into police command centers? Or anything similar?

For those reading across Europe, the wider NATO sphere, and the Global Majority, where do you see external “resilience” mandates and civil-military transit doctrines turning domestic territory into a military staging ground—such that strikes, social friction, and dissent are treated as systemic sabotage of war-readiness? How do metropolitan and colonial templates of counter-insurgency—like the digital shutdown tested in New Caledonia and readied in Paris—continue to feed back into one another? Or, what else have you noticed where you live in regards to any of the topics discussed here?

Finally, the default trajectory I have traced across these three essays is only invincible if we refuse to study it. When the Bunker State pre-emptively shuts down or filters physical and digital space, outsources repression to administrative courts, and governs the public square like a military base, traditional repertoires of protest increasingly hit a wall. Where do you see efforts, however small, to adapt and push back against this containment? Where are the attempts to build our own durable institutions, our own rigorous planning capacity, and the shared, cross-border strategic horizons that might actually counter the cage and reclaim our status as political subjects rather than passive objects? Wherever you are.

Paid subscribers will receive the companion Primary Source & Legal Dossier: The Silent State of Emergency, compiling the original French statutory texts, Senate records, Conseil d’État opinions, English translations, and legal nuances behind all three parts of this series.

Let’s build this understanding together. Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment

Support Independent Analysis

Dismantling the myths surrounding the transformation of the modern state—mapping the mundane, adaptive bureaucracy of the Bunker State where others see only ad hoc police overreach or impotent, scrambling governments—requires working free from the think-tank, media, and institutional filters of the transatlantic core. Worldlines relies on independent support.

Your contribution fuels the rigorous, time-intensive work of tracing legislative and administrative paper trails, analyzing the convergence of internal policing and NATO/EU resilience doctrines, and making the mechanics of this silent state of exception legible across borders.

I am deeply grateful to every paid subscriber. Your belief in this work lets me dedicate myself full-time to navigating this interregnum, unmasking the construction of the Bunker State, and breaking the managed consensus’s silence.

Subscribe to join a community committed to understanding the structural forces, legal architectures, and spatial-security connections driving the current geopolitical and domestic landscape—and to receive the Primary Source & Legal Dossier.

Share this series. If the mainstream narrative disarms us by treating each crackdown as an isolated event, or by pathologizing social dissent and popular sovereignty into so-called “hybrid threats” and logistical friction, rigorous debate and dissemination are the necessary antidotes.

Share

Contribute directly via Ko-fi. If this three-part series helped you see the coherent statutory, fiscal, and spatial pattern beneath the street-level events in France, consider supporting the research that makes this work possible.

By subscribing or sharing, you help sustain an independent inquiry into the mechanics of the multi-layered cage, the conscription of the civilian sphere into permanent security and military management, and the urgent necessity of counter-planning. Thank you.

Stay Connected

Bluesky: @themindness.bsky.social

X: @noirnen

Leave a comment

Stay curious,

Nel