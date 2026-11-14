Félix Vallotton, La Manifestation ( The Demonstration ), 1893. Woodcut, National Gallery of Art, Rosenwald Collection (CC0).

Note to Readers: As promised, I have expanded my article on France and the Silent State of Exception and added resources.

This is the first installment of a three-part essay series examining the comprehensive restructuring of the French state apparatus. In this first part, I trace France’s legal, digital, and material buildup since 2017—the emergence of what I call the Bunker State. From the codification of emergency powers into ordinary law and the RIPOST drone surveillance framework to the updated Military Programming Law (LPM) and the new national security state of alert, a creeping militarization of civilian infrastructure has taken hold. How was such an expansive security apparatus activated without declaring a formal state of emergency?

What has unfolded in France over the past few weeks requires structural contextualization. France is by no means an isolated case, even if the process is now surfacing more clearly and visibly there than ever before.

Nor are we witnessing an isolated outburst of sudden state repression against protesters. Rather, recent events in France represent the culmination to date of a legal and bureaucratic trajectory that has been building since at least 2017. That year falls into the broader period when major strategic shifts began taking shape: imperial adaptation to a multipolar world order, the turn toward what I call the Bunker State (the creeping military transformation of the state), and the gradual acceptance among European NATO members of their role as territorial holding and staging grounds.

Strikingly, this trajectory bears a striking resemblance to the legal and administrative architecture established under Javier Milei in Argentina since his first term in office—a parallel process that receives scant attention in Europe unless one comes from Latin America or follows developments there closely.

The Bunker State: A qualitative transformation of the modern state in the imperial core and beyond. In this model, the state ceases to function as the provider of public goods; instead, state planning is reoriented toward securitization and militarization. The domestic population is no longer treated as a citizenry endowed with civil and economic rights, but primarily as an object of national security. Both the country and the broader region are turned into operational nodes within a larger network. The purpose of this transformation is multi-domain hybrid warfare directed against so-called strategic competitors and their allies.

To make this piece-by-piece transformation of the state tangible, we have to look behind the scenes of the current political spectacle. The dynamics of recent weeks in France reveal a distinct underlying logic.

No State of Emergency Required

Last week, reports out of France read like dispatches from a besieged city. Soldiers from Opération Sentinelle were deployed domestically to guard public buildings. Armored Centaure vehicles took up positions in front of the National Assembly. Nationwide, 70,000 police officers and gendarmes were mobilized, backed by elite tactical units including RAID, BRI, and GIGN. Demonstration marches were rerouted at the last minute, pushing protesters to the outer rim of Paris. Numerous metro stations were shut down. At the same time, authorities ordered checkpoints at train stations and along major transit axes, while anyone participating in prohibited gatherings faced a €135 fine. Several cities imposed nighttime curfews—some targeting specific neighborhoods, others applying to unaccompanied minors. Private security guards were heavily deployed across commercial districts.

These developments represent the synchronized activation of a web of laws and decrees assembled between 2017 and August 2026. On the one hand, the boundary between external defense and internal security gradually dissolves as civil rights are subordinated to risk management. On the other hand, civilian infrastructure and the citizens themselves are integrated into counterinsurgency and hybrid warfare planning. (There we have it: the Bunker State.)

The most revealing aspect of the crackdown in October and early November 2026, however, was that the government did not declare a formal state of emergency (état d’urgence). While voices on the right, such as Les Républicains leader Bruno Retailleau, demanded exactly that, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu kept the option in reserve: a state of emergency could be imposed “if it is useful,” though existing measures appeared more suitable to him for the time being. Meanwhile, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez told the Senate on October 21 that prefects should rely on measures under ordinary law (droit commun), specifically preventive administrative policing (police administrative), including bans on gatherings, protest prohibitions, and curfews.

After all, why declare a state of emergency when a quasi-state of emergency has long since taken root in ordinary law?

Domestic Legislation: Normalizing the Exception and the “Security Continuum”

Over the past nine years, the French Parliament has systematically overhauled temporary emergency powers and security doctrines, converting them into permanent instruments of domestic governance.

From State of Emergency to Ordinary Law

A decisive step in this conversion was the 2017 SILT Act (Sécurité Intérieure et Lutte contre le Terrorisme), designed to supposedly strengthen internal security and combat terrorism. It embedded core powers modeled on the post-November 13, 2015 state of emergency into regular security law—initially on a temporary basis before making them permanent in 2021. Prefects could now establish so-called protection perimeters (périmètres de protection) to counter terrorist threats without a prior judicial warrant. Within these zones, security pat-downs, as well as baggage and vehicle inspections, could be made a condition of entry. At the same time, through MICAS (mesures individuelles de contrôle administratif et de surveillance—individual administrative control and surveillance measures), the law created an instrument allowing the Interior Minister, under statutory counter-terrorism conditions, to impose mandatory reporting requirements, contact bans, and geographic movement restrictions on targeted individuals even without a prior criminal conviction.

During the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, this surveillance ratchet was tightened further, notably through algorithmic video surveillance. In August 2026, the next expansion followed. The RIPOST Act of August 18 combines new criminal and administrative provisions with a substantial expansion of technical surveillance powers, widening state intervention rights in public space. The law extended the trial of algorithmic video surveillance (VSA) through the end of 2030 and opened the door to expanding it to additional publicly accessible locations, including train stations and shopping centers. Automated license plate recognition (LAPI) was expanded to include preserving public order during designated events and gatherings.

Furthermore, it streamlined an expedited procedure for drone deployments: in the event of unforeseeable, severe, and imminent dangers to individuals, the prefect can authorize drone operations with immediate effect for 72 hours. Practice followed immediately on its heels. In early October, the Rhône prefecture deployed drones to monitor high school protests around participating schools. According to an investigation by the digital news outlet Rue89 Lyon, the corresponding orders were frequently published only after operations had already begun. For October 24, the Paris Police Prefecture authorized the simultaneous deployment of up to 14 drone cameras across the entire city.

Militarization and the “Security Continuum”

When we talk about the legislative frameworks of militarization in France, two key pieces of legislation stand out here: first, the 2021 Comprehensive Security Act (Loi Sécurité Globale). Among other provisions, it strengthened the integration of private security services into the state security apparatus (which lawmakers term the continuum de sécurité or the security continuum). For instance, a prefect can delegate tasks to private security guards to monitor people in the context of “terrorist acts” within a defined spatial perimeter. In its original draft, the law included Article 24, which—following protests and an intervention by the Constitutional Council—had to drop a planned ban on documenting police operations; in the very same breath, however, it institutionalized the technological buildup of the state by legalizing police drones and bodycams.

Second, the 2023 LOPMI (Loi d’orientation et de programmation du ministère de l’Intérieur—the Interior Ministry Orientation and Programming Act) funded the physical militarization of internal security, allocating €15 billion to the Interior Ministry through 2027. In parallel, the material buildup of the Gendarmerie became visible and more pronounced. Financed in 2021 through the national recovery plan, the Centaure program encompassed 90 new Centaure armored intervention vehicles.

These vehicles are equipped with a remotely operated tear gas grenade launcher with a capacity of 30 rounds, and can also be fitted with a remotely operated machine gun. The Gendarmerie justifies this additional capability as a tool for “more serious threats” (“En cas de menaces plus graves”), for overseas deployments, and for seamless digital and physical integration into a military convoy. The vehicle’s configuration demonstrates that, at least technologically, the French state no longer distinguishes between a domestic protest and a high-intensity foreign battlefield.

Total Defense and the New Statutory State of Exception

Just two months before the October unrest, on August 16, 2026, the law updating French military planning for the 2024–2030 period was promulgated. It allocated an additional €36 billion for the years 2026 to 2030 to accelerate rearmament and prepare the armed forces specifically for a high-intensity conflict in Europe. Yet the most far-reaching and dangerous provision lay in the administrative fine print.

As part of this update, a new statutory exception regime was created: the “national security state of alert” (état d’alerte de sécurité nationale). This is not a theoretical tabletop exercise, but binding law. The bill was presented to the Council of Ministers on April 8, 2026, subsequently debated in the National Assembly and the Senate, and finally passed by Parliament on July 1. Even the Conseil d’État, the country’s highest administrative body, examined this text in an official advisory opinion in March 2026.

Officially, this new regime was justified as enabling the state to intervene rapidly in the face of “hybrid threats”—such as cyberattacks or sabotage targeting critical infrastructure—without having to declare parliamentarily controlled martial law (état de siège, literally: state of siege), which entails transferring police powers to the military. However, the activation thresholds for this state of alert are drawn much more broadly and include international defense obligations as well as the short-notice deployment of French or allied armed forces.

This creates the mechanism for a “silent” state of emergency. It would take effect by decree in the Council of Ministers in the event of a “serious and present threat” to national security. Furthermore, it would allow authorities to deviate from regular environmental, construction, and public procurement regulations in order to guarantee energy, logistical, and medical support for French or allied armed forces, including the provision of militarily required infrastructure. In other words, regular regulatory safeguards and review procedures would give way to short-term military imperatives.

At the same time, the same law expanded state registration of the population for national service to include data on certified skills. Alongside civil status and contact details, the registry captures family, educational, and professional status as well as certified competencies. Citizens must update or confirm this information annually until the age of 50. Even outside a formal state of war, this law establishes a continuously updated database through which civilian qualifications can be identified in preparation for a conflict.

In parallel, participants in the new voluntary military service are slated to take over logistical, administrative, and technical tasks, guard military facilities and critical infrastructure, and participate in Opération Sentinelle. By shifting these static protection and support duties onto civilian and volunteer shoulders, the state deliberately relieves pressure on its armed forces. This strategic freeing-up of resources is meant to ensure that trained professional and contract soldiers are released from rear-echelon duties, leaving them available for high-intensity NATO deployments abroad as well as permanent executive spatial and border control domestically whenever urban centers need to be sealed off during severe unrest.

Combined with the Loi Résilience—the Critical Infrastructure Resilience Act, which transposes the European CER and NIS 2 directives into national law and passed the National Assembly in November 2026—this restructuring subjects nearly 15,000 regional and municipal authorities, hospitals, transport networks, and civilian utilities to national security mandates. Civilian operators are legally required to build up emergency and crisis stockpiles to withstand hybrid threats. Simultaneously, the state outsources a piece of its monopoly on force to the private sector: since the updated military programming law took effect in August 2026, vital infrastructure operators (opérateurs d’importance vitale, OIV) and their private security subcontractors are legally authorized to operate independent electronic counter-drone defenses over their premises.

The result is a seamless gray zone in which everyday policing, civilian security services, and a state of war bleed into one another. Through coercive bureaucratic logistics, the state harnesses its own population for military infrastructure, relieving the armed forces and granting them the maneuverability to operate both domestically and abroad. Its political significance becomes unmistakable the moment the population pushes back against these developments.

Addendum

These are the Notes and Interviews that partly touch upon the topics discussed here:

This essay series originated in this article of mine: The Bunker State’s Silent State of Exception

Which I then expanded in a German version on NachDenkSeiten: Der Ausnahmezustand ist jetzt immer (published on 14 November 2026).

On Post-Cold War Ideological Captures and Adaptations

Interview with Jeff Rich from the Burning Archives: "We cannot invest in schools or hospitals anymore. Everything must go to the military."

Interview with Maike Gosch: New Interview on NachDenkSeiten: Brazil’s Runoff and Where We Organize When Public Space Closes

Interview on the Modern Elephant with Nick Cruse 🥋 and Laith Marouf Free Palestine TV

A Reply to A Reader’s Concern (On Military Vocabulary)

On The Importance of Contingency and Context

Interview with Nick Cruse 🥋 : The Decorative Shell of the US Midterms, "NATO 3.0," and the Illusion of Digital Petitions: My Conversation with the Revolutionary Blackout Network

Join the Conversation

As we conclude Part I of this series, I want to hear from you.

Because no single person has a complete bird’s-eye view of the geopolitical landscape, we can only reach some semblance of truth through constant dialogue. As thinkers like Mikhail Bakhtin and Paulo Freire understood, truth emerges from the friction between different perspectives. Theory-building requires us to lay our frameworks on the table, test them against one another, and allow that friction to expose our mutual blind spots. The empire and its administrative apparatus plan collectively, across ministries, borders, and generations. The counter-force must also learn to see collectively, bridging the partial perspectives that are the human condition.

If you look closely at your own country or city, where do you see this silent state of exception operating—where emergency powers are quietly pre-installed into ordinary law and administrative decrees? What legislative, prefectural, or municipal paper trails seem to reclassify citizens from subjects of rights into objects of national security? Have you noticed the material creep of this apparatus in your own surroundings: the boundary between external military defense and internal policing dissolving, algorithmic surveillance and drones normalized in public space, private security guards integrated into a state “security continuum,” or civilian utilities and populations registered and conscripted into wartime logistics under the banner of national “resilience”?

For those reading from outside the imperial core, particularly across Latin America and the wider Global Majority—where laboratories of counter-insurgency governance and legal restructuring (such as the administrative architecture erected under Javier Milei in Argentina) have so often foreshadowed or run in parallel to what now unfolds in the European metropole—how do you see these templates mirroring and reinforcing one another?

Finally, the default trajectory I have described is only invincible if we refuse to study it. When the Bunker State inscribes the state of exception into ordinary law, bypasses parliamentary scrutiny via administrative decrees, and equips domestic police forces for high-intensity battlefields, how do we adapt and push back? Where do you see efforts, however small, to build our own durable institutions, our own rigorous planning capacity, and the shared, cross-border strategic horizons that might counter this architecture and protect the civilian sphere? Wherever you are.

In Part II tomorrow, we will look at the fiscal and social engine driving this apparatus: how EU austerity mandates, bond-market discipline, welfare blackmail, and intelligence operations against the political opposition interlock when social protest is declared a national security threat. Paid subscribers will also receive the full Primary Source & Legal Dossier accompanying this series.

Let’s build this understanding together. Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

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