Worldlines – The threads connecting geopolitics

Worldlines – The threads connecting geopolitics

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PierreA's avatar
PierreA
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Nel, I have to start by correcting some of your statements. While your overall reading of events isn't mistaken, you miss a number of subtleties of French law and French politics.

1) Sentinelle soldiers aren't being deployed. They've been patrolling for more than a decade, following the January 2015 terror attacks. They do not meddle in crime control. They strictly serve to prevent armed attacks in a situation of terror threat (which has been real for a while).

The present decision is about moving Sentinelle forces to guarding public building in replacement for police forces, so these police staff can in turn be redeployed towards crowd control duties. As the French "sentinelle" means "sentry", placing them in a sentry role is a pretty obvious thing to do.

2) Similarly, mobilising RAID; GIGN and BRI is not unuasual nor new. They normally stand in alert during mass protest events, in case crowd control fails and high level public buildings come under attack. RAID were called into action last week when the Bordeaux prefecture was attack. Again, this is in fact not an exceptional situation.

What was exceptional on October 17 was rather the low level of police mobilisation to control demonstrations: there were fewer police mobilised nation-wide for this day of demonstration than there were to insure the security of Pope Leon's mass on Concodre Square in Paris a month ago. Enough to make one wonder if it was not exactly the government's purpose to end up with shocking riot.

So, rather than the crackdown you see, the big question is how there could be such a failure to use "normal" government power to insure stability. That seems a more relevant question to understand government strategy.

We can readily ditch the hypothesis of failure. The interior minister is from the police and prefectoral corps, he knows how things work. The idea that territorial intelligence failed to understand the scale of protests is ridiculous. The government is claiming that they expected 400 demonstrations across the country, while maps had been circulating for a week in Gilets Jaunes networks announcing about 1.500 demonstrations. They knew, yet they came under-prepared. The question is: what did they seek to achieve? And the answer is: they sought to achieve exactly what happened and what the world witnessed, namely shocking violence.

3) Regarding demonstrations and how they may be authorised or have their path modified, this is again a usual thing. It is the normal job of a Prefet to account for local security risk and to take decisions that can diminish the risk, all while insuring the right to hold a protest. Thus, nothing here reveals use of "exceptional powers", not even powers you'd argue have been entrenched in "regular law" with further authoritarian intent. In fact, Prefets have had this kind of power for many, many decades.

As for the "automatic fine" for exiting the metro in the wrong spot... well, a metro station in Paris can be closed with gates and iron-curtains, and metros don't stop in a station when it is closed. Things would be a tiny bit more problematic for a few large RER stations with many interconnections, but the structure of a Paris underground station allows for easy fine-tuning of control by closing relevant corridors.

So while we could discuss the political meaning of this, there is little chance that anyone will receive the promised fine.

4) Finally, regarding the "casseur-payeur bill" as you called it, your analysis is correct, but you miss the fact that such a bill could never be used against the people arrested on October 17, because laws are not retroactive. In a sense, this a cheap political response to the right-wingers who cry like the country is about to fall to hordes of savages, but it will bring no effect in the short term. On the other hand, it does prepare the field for the future. But this law alone would hardly be a problem if it weren't for all the rest. After all, legitimate protesters have not been prone to violence and they do not wish to be ; and politically motivated violence from anarchist factions is committed by people who are sufficiently organised that, so far, they've totally escaped police control, and extremely few of them have been arrested.

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9 replies by Nel Bonilla and others
David S. Dunaway's avatar
David S. Dunaway
4d

In his _Commentaries on the Laws of England_, William Blackstone synthesized the now prescient concerns of Burleigh and Montesquieu - in that the protections found in the Constitution are only at risk when Legislatures become more corrupt than the Executive.

During the CBC Newsworld broadcast of India's 50th Anniversary celebrations, in response to a question re Indira Gandhi's contribution to Indian politics, Gita Mehta responded, "When you corrupt the institutions, you institutionalize the corruption."

In The Commonwealth, that corruption of institutions began when Elizabeth I created Francis Bacon as, 'Queen’s Counsel Extraordinary' to combat the check on the Crown that was exemplified by the career of 'Sergeant-at-law', Edward Coke. Sergeants-at-law were a guild-like meritocracy (Order of the Coif) whose allegiance was to the Common Law, not the Crown; their presence ensured the judiciary controlled the judiciary as only Sergeants-at-law were eligible to be appointed judges. The Judicature Acts of the 1870s abolished Sergeants-at-law and replaced them in the judicial appointment process with the Crown's evolved QC/KCs. With the power to appoint firmly in the hands of the Crown, the qualification to become a judge has since been reduced to - in British Columbia and Canada - one only needing to be a paid up member of the Bar and a member of "the right political party" (to quote a lawyer who was on the committee which short lists candidates).

In his _Commendation of the Laws of England_, Sir John Fortescue suggested that when the country is ruled by a weak king, that is the license one class has to prey upon the other. As a matter of convention, the king/queen is now a supposed "figurehead" - a head of state who refuses (publicly) to become involved in the machinations of 'his/her Government'; deferring without exception to the Government of the Day - the party in power; those whom convention insists he/she must appoint to Government/Privy Council.

And whether ones government describes itself as a constitutional monarchy or a constitutional republic, the reality is, the presence of an elected legislature is the hallmark identifying it as an 'oligarchy': "rule by the rich" (to quote Aristotle).

Observing this coalescence of power in the hands of the rich is to observe the need Tolstoy observed a century and a half ago -

"‘I only meant to say that all ideas that have immense results are always simple. All my idea really is that if vicious people are united and form a power, honest men must do the same. It’s so simple, you see.’" [Garnett translation].

It's also to acknowledge the concerns Blackstone preserved a century before that. ... And to give prescience to Fortescue's 15th Century worries.

To summarize: the key to ensuring unfettered 'rule by the rich' - monies' corruption of both the executive and the legislative - is the corruption of the judiciary. Yes?

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