Worldlines – The threads connecting geopolitics

Worldlines – The threads connecting geopolitics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
stopthe's avatar
stopthe
Oct 4

I don’t see opposition building in any form that has chance to provide a serious challenge to the current system. The conflicts the Brics experience between the political wish to form a concrete meaningful opposition and the reality of their dependence on the current Global system is even more a barrier to the people living in the core systems. The ruthless finance capitalist system has become increasingly pervasive.Through technological means it has built sophisticated psychological attractors to sell its products as necessary and desirable.People have become deeply dependent on these corporate services.Even if they see the trap they see no way out.Corporate consolidation,wealth accumulation, consonant political power, has defeated all regulation of monopolies and mergers.Every facet of life has been saturated with subscriptions, gatekeeping and curated organizations.The small oppositional organizations exist in forms that the ruling class finds fully tolerable.No matter how much critique of the current system exists online, it takes place among people with dependence on this invasive system.There is opposition that will be channeled through voting.Which reveals the reality that there does not exist muscular opposition rather there is neutered and dependent population that argues over theory, best practices and moral imperatives while avoiding actual behavior or actions that would sever their dependencies. Stuck in the core.

Reply
Share
Moebius Infinity's avatar
Moebius Infinity
Oct 4

Some thought.

The map indeed shows a decline.

But the corporate west colonised media and industry everywhere. The classical colony may less visible, yet the embeded colonialism is there and its probably bigger then classicsl colonialism at its peak.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture