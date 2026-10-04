The decline of Western colonialism and the expansion of communism. " Map published by The New York Times on April 24, 1955, during the Bandung Conference.

In September 2026, as the world outside was being carved up by secondary sanctions, severed supply chains, and the invisible artillery of permanent hybrid warfare, eleven nations sat around a table in New Delhi to draft a 140-point bulwark against the empire. It was a gathering of contradictions: sanctioned republics and Gulf monarchies, economic titans and federal democracies, all bound by a shared, historical exhaustion with the hegemon. But against all geopolitical odds, they forged a consensus. They built a paper fortress of local-currency agreements, payment task forces, and diplomatic promises, declaring to the transatlantic core that the Global Majority would no longer suffer its unilateral dictates in silence. It was a staggering feat of diplomatic survival. It was a monumental effort by the Global Majority to carve out a sovereign breathing space in a world suffocating from unbraked coercion.

But a paper fortress, no matter how vast and complex its architecture, cannot protect its inhabitants from the laws of gravity. And in the 21st century, the laws of gravity are written by the imperatives of the global market. Indeed, behind the rhetoric of sovereign equality lies a rather unromantic material reality. When the summit concluded, the task of building this new world was handed down to central bankers, finance ministers, and their very own globally integrated functional elites.

Here lies what I would classify as the paradox of the modern BRICS project. These ruling strata seek autonomy from the violent, US-led empire. But they are also hesitant to exit the Multi-layered Cage of the global market. They demand and strive for geopolitical sovereignty, but their domestic power remains tethered to Western credit rating agencies, just to name but one of these financial sirens. To put it differently, their solidarity ends where the moment of transaction begins. It is because they, as we all do, operate in a Void, lacking a shared, emancipatory horizon or post-imperial project. They remain bound to the US-led architecture of the markets, whether out of conviction, fear, or cautious hedging. Thus far, they share barely any binding solidarity with one another. In fairness, one might ask why BRICS should act otherwise. It was never designed to be an ideological alliance; it began as a loose platform for voluntary cooperation and economic coordination in 2009 (even though one could say that 2006 was the year of its birth, yet its first summit was in 2009). Unfortunately, the demands of the present moment have far outgrown those modest beginnings.

Despite the odds, the New Delhi Declaration, adopted by consensus at the 18th summit on September 12–13, 2026, is historically significant because it demonstrates the consolidation, the possibility, and the survivability of a broad diplomatic-institutional space for the Global Majority under conditions of intensified coercion. However, its true significance lies in the mundane, infrastructural work. BRICS is actively constructing a form of, what I would term as Reactive Shielding. It is of secondary importance that this defense is reactive, or that the declaration diplomatically refrains from naming the architects of these unilateral sanctions and economic attacks. What matters is that these nations, despite their profound structural and political differences, are collectively formulating potential mechanisms for self-defense at all.

We can view the condemnation of unilateral sanctions, the calls for fairer IMF quotas, and even the drafting of the “Strategy for BRICS Economic Partnership 2030” as reactions to the economic warfare waged by the US-led empire. This economic strategy is evidently aimed at establishing independent logistics networks, local currency circulation systems, and AI standards—all designed to cushion the impact of future imperial blows.

This consolidation proves that a non-imperial coordination space can indeed reproduce itself and enlarge its field of action. However, we must be clear-eyed: enlarging a field of action is not the same as dismantling the system that dictates the rules. (Which, of course, is a monumental task in any sense of the word.) Here, the organization remains trapped in its core contradiction. Its greatest strength—a sovereignty-preserving pluralism—is also what prevents it from becoming the kind of coherent, protective architecture that the present times are seemingly calling for.

What exactly did New Delhi achieve now, and what will it take for multipolarity to become something more than a redistribution of power within the existing order?

An Intergovernmental Forum in the Imperial Labyrinth: Defining BRICS

Before assessing its geopolitical weight, we must specify what BRICS actually is. According to the official platform of India’s 2026 BRICS Chairmanship:

“BRICS brings together eleven major emerging markets and developing countries of the world: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and United Arab Emirates. It serves as a useful platform for consultation and cooperation on contemporary issues having global as well as regional significance, and issues of global political and economic governance.”

In other words, BRICS is a platform for coordination and cooperation. And it is also a forum intended to enable autonomy for its members—specifically within a global economy whose financial, legal, technological, and market structures still remain heavily dictated by the United States and the broader transatlantic sphere.

Let’s first dispense with Western anxieties and popular misconceptions: BRICS is neither a military alliance, nor a common market, nor a supranational entity modeled on the European Union. It lacks a common currency, a mutual defense pact, and supranational enforcement mechanisms. Rather, it operates as a consensus-based, sovereignty-preserving intergovernmental architecture where member states retain full autonomy, collaborating only where their national interests happen to converge.

Nevertheless, it can be said that the BRICS have officially agreed to cooperate with one another (always voluntarily) across three levels: the pillar of political and security cooperation, the pillar of economic and financial cooperation, and finally, the pillar of cultural and people-to-people exchange. BRICS further advances through its annual summits. Interestingly, the rotating presidency ensures that the agenda consistently bears a specific geopolitical stamp and reflects the host nation’s domestic priorities. This summit diplomacy is underpinned by an institutional continuum—spanning ministerial levels and foreign ministers—that is sustained by a growing network of working groups comprising line ministries, central banks, development banks, regulatory bodies, universities, and business enterprises.

Despite the seemingly loose structure of the BRICS (no contract, no constitution binds its members to each other), the group operates effectively across several key geopolitical and geoeconomic levels. For one, it serves as a high-level diplomatic forum for political coordination. For another, it acts as a technical platform for cross-border regulatory and economic coordination. The BRICS also facilitate bilateral and minilateral projects that would otherwise struggle to secure multilateral backing. Finally, the BRICS function as an emerging institutional architect, establishing targeted counterweights such as the New Development Bank (NDB) and the Contingent Reserve Arrangement (CRA).

Within this context of levels, we can see that its primary systemic strength lies in its capacity to widen margins of maneuver—opening alternative development pathways, bilateral financing options, and Global Majority-based negotiating spaces. Nonetheless, despite its ability to widen its room for action, it doesn’t represent a fully consolidated counter-order, not least because the BRICS nations remain thoroughly embedded in the global market. For better or worse, this integration is simultaneously their greatest asset and their structural vulnerability: while it grants them access to vital trade, capital, and technology, it leaves them subject to the disciplinary imperatives of the very financial order they are seeking to hedge against.

What have the BRICS achieved?

To grasp the nature of BRICS, we must understand both what the 2026 New Delhi Declaration achieved and how the organization functions as a whole. Theoretically, if implemented, the declaration envisions a different kind of global economic governance: greater representation for the Global Majority in institutions like the IMF, the World Bank, and the UN; an expansion of the New Development Bank (NDB); and a surge in local-currency lending and settlement. It also targets payment interoperability, supply chain resilience, logistics, industrial capacity, digital public infrastructure, AI standards, joint research, and a unified opposition to unilateral coercive measures. Quite a lot of infrastructural work and technology, that is.

As is customary with BRICS summit declarations, this one bears the imprint of the Indian host. Indigenous sports and traditional medicine, for instance, are presented as frameworks for cooperation. At the same time, the agenda paves the way for the upcoming Chinese presidency, particularly in the areas of supply chains and AI. The declaration includes numerous other proposals and calls for the continuation of existing mechanisms; for example, it proposes establishing a central archive to document the work of each BRICS presidency—something that, surprisingly, does not yet exist.

But what was actually achieved in New Delhi? To answer this question, we must distinguish between established, functioning mechanisms, adopted frameworks or work plans, and proposals in the early stages. In fact, not every one of the declaration’s 140 points refers to a functioning institution or an existing plan; many are proposals signaling future intentions.

Existing structures given new political direction

And now we will delve into some very bureaucratic description of BRICS to understand its structure (because whether we like it or not it is the mundane and almost invisible layers of infrastructure in this world that make it work), so please bear with me:

The BRICS do not operate according to a fixed institutional calendar, as there is no supranational treaty and, consequently, no constitutional timeframe that must be adhered to. This implies that the years marking the inception of a mechanism coincide with its approval at a summit, the signing of an intergovernmental agreement, or the gradual institutionalization of a working process. Over the course of nearly two decades, ministerial and technical mechanisms evolved incrementally while the geopolitical landscape beneath them shifted.

Finance and Economic Mechanisms

Nowhere is BRICS more institutionally advanced than in the financial sector. All the same, it is here that two realities collide head-on: the urgent political need to shield oneself from imperial economic warfare through independent financial infrastructures clashes directly with the concerns of national banks and export conglomerates about severing their vital lifeline to the global market—and thus to SWIFT and transatlantic capital. (Let’s be fair, no one country can just suddenly sever its ties to the global financial market, but the point is the intent of the shield and what lies beyond it.)

The New Development Bank (NDB): Developmentalism vs. Market Discipline

Established at the Fortaleza Summit in July 2014 and operational by 2015, the New Development Bank (NDB) was conceived as a multilateral lender to mobilize resources for infrastructure and sustainable development across emerging economies.

Functionally, the NDB does not mirror the structural adjustment model of the Bretton Woods institutions: Indeed, where the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank historically conditioned assistance on macro-structural shock therapy, deregulation, and austerity, the NDB operates through a developmentalist framework, financing long-term, tangible infrastructure with minimal policy conditionalities. Further, in contrast to the IMF’s quota-weighted governance—which guarantees effective transatlantic veto power—the NDB was founded on sovereign equality. The five founding members hold equal shareholding and voting weight, while the NDB is overall governed by consensus.

Nevertheless, the NDB remains modest in scope. Its systemic limitations stem from both its modest capital ceiling and its self-imposed constraints. The reason for the NDB’s limitations lies in the fact that it was conceived from the outset as a complement to global capital markets. Tellingly, BRICS communiqués routinely devote more political capital to demanding a redistribution of IMF voting quotas than to recapitalizing the NDB or developing it into a standalone alternative. The origins and purpose of the NDB reveal that member states (or at least a part of their ruling strata) continue to seek a place within the Western-dominated financial architecture—even as they defend themselves against its increasing weaponization.

The Contingent Reserve Arrangement (CRA): The Paralyzed Liquidity Shield

Established alongside the NDB in 2014 with an initial capital commitment of USD 100 billion, the Contingent Reserve Arrangement (CRA) was designed as a multilateral safety net to lessen the effect of balance-of-payments crises and short-term liquidity shocks. On paper, the CRA represents a sovereign liquidity shield and, thus, is a wonderful achievement. In practice, it has never been activated in a crisis. This dormancy stems partially from its institutional design:

Under the CRA’s rules, a distressed member state can access only 30% of its maximum borrowing quota unconditionally. Accessing the remaining 70% requires the applicant to enter into an active, conditioned structural adjustment program with the IMF. Because emerging economies gravitated toward BRICS to escape IMF surveillance and conditionality, this requirement makes CRA an unattractive creditor, to say the least.

Additionally, unlike the IMF or the Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateralisation (CMIM), the CRA lacks a dedicated, standing surveillance secretariat. What does this mean? Well, it means it cannot reliably assess creditworthiness, monitor macroeconomic vulnerabilities, or manage disbursement protocols. Furthermore, triggering a multilateral credit mechanism among states with diverging geopolitical alignments and economic vulnerabilities will necessarily introduce political friction, leading members to rely on bilateral central bank currency swaps rather than even attempting to navigate the CRA (and the IMF, after all).

The Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Track

The primary financial and macroeconomic steering body of BRICS is the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) process. Notably, this track predates the annual leaders’ summits: it convened for the first time in São Paulo in November 2008, just ahead of the G20 Summit, to coordinate an emerging-market response to the Wall Street financial meltdown. One could say that these are the BRICS’ origins.

Operating by consensus and steered by the rotating annual chair (the hallmarks of BRICS), the FMCBG functions as the mechanical core of BRICS economic diplomacy. Its scope covers four main fronts. One of these fronts is about coordinating unified diplomatic lobbying for the redistribution of IMF and World Bank quotas to reflect the true productive weight of the Global Majority. Another one is about overseeing the BRICS Payment Task Force (BPTF), which explores the technical compatibility between domestic payment rails to facilitate cross-border settlement and investment in national currencies. Another one is about serving as the technical supervisory body governing both the NDB and the CRA.

Apart from these fronts, the FMCBG gives BRICS an avenue to condemn today’s imperial unilateral economic coercion. Under India’s 2026 chairmanship, for example, the track issued explicit joint warnings against unilateral tariff impositions and extraterritorial financial sanctions.

This is not to dismiss the FMCBG track. In fact, it is still building defensive structures for BRICS in the financial realm. However, it does have a structural ceiling that constrains its capacity for defense and autonomy. For instance, we can mention the shift toward local-currency bilateral trade, which has gained genuine traction among BRICS members. This process is now reflected in how India routinely settles Russian energy imports in rupees and dirhams, while Sino-Russian bilateral trade is now overwhelmingly transacted without Western currencies. Concurrently, the NDB has elevated local-currency financing. This is one of the key processes of de-dollarization.

Even though the idea of a single “BRICS Currency” was floated around in 2022 by Russia, and again in 2023 by Brazil to bypass Western financial sanctions and the SWIFT network, several factors have stalled the idea. For example, the divergent monetary policies and inflation profiles of member states. As a result, the FMCBG has pivoted toward a more viable objective of linking domestic retail payment systems (such as Brazil’s Pix and India’s UPI).

However, there are even more fundamental bottlenecks in the FMCBG process. These go beyond geopolitical friction between member states. A prime example is New Delhi possibly resisting a yuan-dominated arrangement, as it strongly supports links among existing national payment systems. Furthermore, the FMCBG has been calling for IMF reform for nearly two decades, yet the United States still retains a decisive blocking minority. Not to mention that, despite BRICS efforts to utilize local currencies, the US dollar continues to dominate more than 50 percent of global transactions processed via SWIFT, whereas the Chinese yuan remains below 4 percent (more or less).

Finally, the inclusion of economies with vastly different profiles—including Egypt, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates—has introduced conflicting foreign policy orientations, dependencies on petrodollars, and macro-financial volatilities. All of these differences and variations have inevitably slowed the consensus-building process (and specifically given that there is no binding shared political project underlying BRICS, so how do you coordinate?). This is certainly one of the factors leading to broader, more diluted joint declarations.

The FMCBG process was not originally created to undermine US-led financial hegemony. However, the current era of hybrid warfare—which includes the financial sphere—has led the FMCBG process to establish a parallel infrastructure for safeguarding and hedging purposes. This infrastructure enables sovereign states to carve out space to resist transatlantic financial coercion while remaining necessarily integrated into the broader global market. Nonetheless, a response to modern economic warfare requires more than just central bank coordination. In this regard, too, the BRICS have established a foundation of economic, civil society, and technical working groups and mechanisms.

Business and Knowledge Networks

Turning to the private-sector and educational tracks, we find that they primarily function to build cross-border trust and practical connectivity without Western intermediation. Starting with the BRICS Business Council (BBC), which was established in 2013, we can understand it as the corporate lobbying arm of BRICS. The BBC (not that one!) works across nine working groups to bypass the usual imperial supply chains. And it has achieved some concrete victories in that regard. For example, it has automated customs data exchange and institutionalized direct supply-chain agreements for grain and fertilizer to insulate members from sanctions.

The next organizational bloc is the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance (WBA), which was launched in 2020. The WBA views women’s economic leadership as a macroeconomic imperative. It has successfully created a verified digital networking infrastructure for over 5,000 businesswomen across 60 countries—allowing female-led firms to form rapid, high-trust cross-border partnerships outside of the multi-layered cage—and launched incubators that connect startups directly to Global South venture funds.

On the educational front, the BRICS Network University (BRICS-NU) was formalized in 2015. The BRICS-NU functions as a consortium connecting 178 partner universities. This network, too, has made some advancements with regard to creating an independent BRICS University Global Ranking system to challenge Western academic metrics. And, yes, academia is part of that multilayered cage, too, which is why such an effort is of importance. Nonetheless, it has struggled to facilitate physical student mobility or joint degrees due to clashing national education laws.

Research and Civil Society

BRICS heavily utilizes state-supported research and civic networks to incubate policy and project democratic multilateralism. One could say that this is another form of diplomacy. (Plus, how can one coordinate and cooperate on the building of financial and other types of infrastructure without research?) One established mechanism in this regard is the BRICS Think Tank Council (BTTC) & its accompanying Academic Forum. Originating in 2008/2009 and institutionalized in 2013, the BTTC acts as the bloc’s intellectual incubator. It successfully generates the policy frameworks (such as local-currency settlement strategies) that the so-called Sherpas (we will get into what those are later) eventually weave into official declarations. Furthermore, it established a sovereign Progress Indicator System to evaluate development using metrics independent of Western governance indices.

Civil society is likewise seeking to break free from the influence of Western funding flows. In this regard, the BRICS grouping has created a structure—through the Civil BRICS initiative launched in 2015 and the accompanying BRICS Civil Forum—that can facilitate the development of autonomy in this sphere. Moreover, the Civil BRICS mechanism functions as an advisory body capable of channeling NGO recommendations through official avenues. Furthermore, a transnational infrastructure of grassroots organizations is emerging, enabling them to coordinate strategies across national borders.

Governmental Coordination and Technical Networks

BRICS’s broad operational machinery (or its limbs, if the financial track is its nervous system and brain) lies in its specialized ministerial and technical networks. Working out of the geopolitical spotlight, these mid-level bureaucrats and scientists focus on data formatting and logistical efficiency. They have achieved remarkable informational integration, establishing the Remote Sensing Satellite Constellation (sharing sovereign climate and disaster data), a Vaccine Research & Development Center, and a Competition Authorities Framework. This latter framework is designed to give member states the collective leverage to penalize predatory Western tech monopolies, while also researching critical sectors like grain value chains to develop “unified approaches to antimonopoly regulation.”

Of course, these rather technical networks—which might seem less political on the surface—also reveal one of the bloc’s boundaries. For one, BRICS has a trust deficit that is of a physical nature. What do I mean by that? Well, member states readily share virtual data, but proposals requiring physical integration or macroeconomic trust routinely stall. Two major unrealized proposals illustrate this ceiling:

The BRICS Agricultural Grain Exchange, championed by Russia, is one such unrealized proposal. This proposed exchange would bypass the US Dollar and strip Western hubs (like Chicago and London) of their ability to set global food benchmarks. Despite expanded BRICS nations controlling over half of global food production, the initiative remains blocked by internal currency disputes (in whose currency will the trade be priced?) and the refusal of nations like India to surrender domestic agricultural protectionism to a shared multilateral market. Moreover, the global grain trade is held inside the multi-layered cage, relying on maritime shipping insurers, international arbitration courts, and inspection agencies based in Europe and the US. BRICS currently lacks an integrated, shared clearinghouse and a standardized certification regime for crop grades across member ports. So, it lacks the specific enabling architecture needed to make a sovereign grain exchange function in reality. In other words, it presently cannot bypass and evade these specific bars of the cage.

Another remarkable but as-yet unrealized proposal is a unified BRICS Smart Grid based on the BRICS Digital Centre of Excellence (DCoE) for Smart Grids and Energy Storage. This proposal would enable BRICS to build transnational smart grids and a shared strategic oil and gas buffer. It would create a fully self-contained energy ecosystem linking the world’s largest energy producers (Russia, UAE, Iran) directly with the world’s largest energy consumers (China, India). Even though at this stage, this is about technical exchange, interoperability of standards, and voluntary pilot projects. Even so, geopolitical tensions could come to the fore here as well: India’s scrutiny of Chinese power equipment would be such a potential obstacle to deeper infrastructure integration. After all, the physical interconnection of energy grids requires a great degree of trust—not to mention the geopolitical infrastructure vulnerabilities that exist regardless. For even if such an energy grid were to be established with energy storage capabilities, who would protect this physical infrastructure?

Sherpas and the Nature of BRICS

Eventually, the Sherpa and Sous-Sherpa process manages this sprawling ecosystem that is BRICS. Operating since 2011, these senior government diplomats form the permanent diplomatic backbone of BRICS. They supervise hundreds of annual technical events, standardize expansion criteria, and, most importantly, negotiate the final summit communiqués. Understanding the Sherpas is key to understanding the nature of BRICS itself. Sherpas are masters of constructive ambiguity—crafting texts that allow so very different nations to sign the same document without compromising their sovereign interests. They operate under a consensus model, meaning the bloc’s own geopolitical and geoeconomic frictions often force them to water down language to the lowest common denominator.

Curiously, the Sherpa mechanism refuses to establish a physical secretariat. Unlike the European Union, which possesses a centralized court and bureaucracy with all the accompanying consequences, BRICS operates through a presidency reset syndrome. This means that priorities shift more or less unpredictably with each new annual chair. Although some may view this as strange, this lack of physical and centralized structure at the foreign policy level is an intentional design choice. The lack of a secretariat prevents any single member state from politically capturing the bloc’s administrative core. This way, BRICS ensures that it remains a sovereignty-preserving forum. After all, a centrally acting bureaucracy could curtail a country’s sovereignty.

And it is this balancing act—between the ambition of what is feasible and the protection of each country’s sovereignty—that reveals BRICS to currently be an alliance of convenience driven by internal contradictions, even if the dynamic geopolitical context might transform it. Nevertheless, we can only properly contextualize the New Delhi Declaration if we acknowledge these institutional constraints; it reveals the maximum of what is currently achievable when states wish to reform the “cage” without surrendering their own freedom of action to a shared project.

Advancing the Institutional Foundation in New Delhi

When evaluating the concrete outcomes of the 2026 New Delhi Summit, we can see where the BRICS system is deliberately thickening its existing coordination architecture. In terms of the work schedule, India’s chairmanship organized hundreds of meetings, which led to more than fifty reported practical initiatives. That is to say, New Delhi’s summit was able to sustain technical cooperation even amid geopolitical tensions, including among the BRICS members themselves.

On the diplomatic front, the New Delhi Declaration reflects a shared negotiating position. This is no small feat, given that BRICS, through its enlargement, now includes more countries with vastly divergent interests such as Saudi Arabia and Iran, just to name but one example. Yet they were all able to reaffirm a unified demand for multipolarity and the reform of global governance, specifically eyeing institutions such as the IMF, the World Bank, and the UN. I want to briefly reference one point (Point 13) here regarding the UN from the 140 points of the declaration to showcase that claim for greater representation in global governance:

“[…] we reiterate our support for a comprehensive reform of the UN, including its Security Council, with a view to making it more democratic, representative, effective and efficient, and to increase the representation of developing countries in the Council’s memberships so that it can adequately respond to prevailing global challenges and support the legitimate aspirations of emerging and developing countries from Africa, Asia and Latin America, including BRICS countries, to play a greater role in international affairs, in particular in the UN, including its Security Council.”

Thus, BRICS is firmly positioned not only as a promoter of multipolarity, but as a reformer of existing global governance structures.

Economically, one notable advancement is the Strategy for BRICS Economic Partnership 2030, which serves as a vital umbrella connecting trade, investment, and industrial efforts that previously operated in isolation. It brings highly specific projects under one roof, such as linking small businesses into cross-border trade and figuring out how to make national digital payment systems interact without interruptions. To rephrase, this means BRICS is actively aligning the day-to-day economic plumbing its members’ citizens need to do business with each other.

What’s more, in New Delhi, establishing an institutional mechanism within the NDB has been prioritized as a response and countermeasure to the imperial economic assault posed by sanctions and secondary sanctions. This initiative centers on the mandate to develop technical interoperability at the logistics level (not the NATO-kind of interoperability!). The BRICS Payment Task Force has now been officially instructed to advance the interconnection of domestic payment networks, ensuring that transactions no longer need to pass through the bottleneck of Western institutions. This effort is complemented by a clear directive to the NDB to strategically expand its local-currency lending.

On the trade front, the summit progressed on a voluntary Logistics Supply-Chain Cooperation Framework alongside a Global Value Chains Action Plan (2026–30) for the rest of the decade. These plans and frameworks are meant to physically connect the expanded bloc’s industries. After years of unilateral sanctions and shipping disruptions, BRICS nations have woken up to the reality of US-led weaponization of chokepoints that have the ability to hold supply chains hostage. By establishing clear timelines and joint data tracking, these voluntary cooperative frameworks would be the first steps toward building a durable, alternative trade architecture.

Beyond high-level politics, the summit also spurred dozens of civilian ministries—like labor, justice, and education—to create their own specialist networks. While these groups are mostly of a consultative nature, their value lies in building the connective tissue of the Global South: establishing regular, day-to-day contacts and shared technical agendas among officials who previously operated in silos. Lastly, I want to highlight a project that is still in the developmental phase. A highly revealing initiative is the proposal to create a BRICS Online Archival Database (see Paragraph 138 of the New Delhi Declaration). This database would finally make it possible to view the progress and continuities of the BRICS at a glance.

What Remains Dormant

The BRICS possess transformative potential that could enable them to act as a counterweight to the transatlantic system. However, the dense institutional network—based as it is on voluntary coordination and cooperation—also means that the ability to push through and expand specific initiatives is constrained. The current geopolitical landscape is defined by the weaponization of global interdependence against individual nations by US-led functional elites. Under these conditions, the global majority requires an alternative, protective infrastructure that ensures its survival—while preserving its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The present era calls for a collective shield against sanctions—specifically, a functional alternative to SWIFT—as well as an independent crisis reserve mechanism that is actually operational. The BRICS possess these tools, yet they remain dormant, like seeds waiting to be sown. While proposals and coordination groups exist, the actual objectives remain unfulfilled. Because the BRICS operate on the basis of consensus and—understandably—prioritize the preservation of national sovereignty above all else, the forum has not yet established the binding, shared systems necessary for its own protection.

Consequently, much of the potential power we seek to project onto BRICS remains, for the time being, in the development or proposal stage and—more importantly—depends on the political will of each individual member. There is no viable proposal for a BRICS currency, and the alliance has yet to launch a unified payment network. Furthermore, there is neither an institution nor a treaty capable of enforcing the implementation of agreed-upon measures. Even the Contingent Reserve Arrangement (CRA) has yet to prove its effectiveness in a genuine crisis and remains bound to IMF conditionality.

In New Delhi, the BRICS nations acknowledged the reality of imperial hybrid warfare and set about building a protective shield comprising working groups, payment networks, and development initiatives. However, this shield can only be effective if the BRICS succeed in summoning the collective political will to forge it. That would mean taking up the necessary tools and sharing the associated risks. The protective architectures required, already imagined, are only waiting for a critical mass of political will, mutual trust, and solidarity to arrive—elements that the alliance’s current design does not integrate.

The Alternative Architecture of the Possible

Respect for national sovereignty—and the resulting commitment to a flexible form of integration within BRICS—is naturally a strength as well. After all, the refusal to pool sovereignty within an organization or to establish an executive body ensures that no single country can dominate the forum. Indeed, this consensus-based, loose model is precisely what attracts nations from across the globe. Moreover, it enables countries involved in geopolitical conflicts—such as Iran and Saudi Arabia—to share a neutral diplomatic space. It also allows states like India or the Gulf monarchies to participate without severing their economic and diplomatic ties to the US-led bloc. This model proved effective during the transition from a unipolar to a multipolar era.

However, in the current era—where the hegemon has lost its unipolar status and, while accepting multipolarity as a fact, still seeks to exert dominance through hybrid warfare—this historic strength of BRICS has also become a weakness. The very design that enables broad inclusion actively prevents collective defense (and I’m not necessarily talking about military defense). Because BRICS relies on consensus and non-binding coordination, it is often paralyzed by the domestic factions within each member state whose material interests remain tethered to the multi-layered cage.

Just like almost every country on the globe, the targeted states of the Global South are not monoliths either. They are fractured by internal class interests. Member states harbor integrationist functional elites— often central bankers, finance ministers, and corporate leaders—whose understanding of safety and economic survival relies on access to Western financial markets, dollar liquidity, and global credit ratings. This reality was summarized by former NDB Vice President Paulo Nogueira Batista Jr., who noted in a recent interview:

“This has been a major problem for the BRICS. Our central banks [...] are very narrow-minded about BRICS cooperation. They are fearful. They have a Western mindset. Their teams were formed in the West. They like to imitate the central banks of the developed countries. Their main forum is the BIS forum in Basel. So these central banks [...] are very Western-oriented.”

When the US empire wages economic warfare, these functional elites can use the consensus rule to veto any meaningful anti-imperialist protective measure. This is why the New Delhi Declaration still lobbies for deeper integration into the IMF and the WTO, while remaining silent on offering binding material solidarity to targeted member states like Iran. This dynamic traps BRICS in a paradox. The forum seeks geopolitical sovereignty, but because the implementation of this sovereignty is handed down partially to an integrationist administrative class, it is constantly policed from within.

We can map this paradox across five structural pillars. There is the pillar of national sovereignty, which is BRICS’ greatest strength for broad inclusion, but also its primary limiting factor. Member states want a collective protective shield, but forging one requires pooling sovereignty—a step that demands mutual trust and binding solidarity. In a voluntary forum, no nation is willing to surrender its autonomy and simply trust that the others will risk their own economies to protect it if it comes under fire.

Next is the pillar of consensus. BRICS—along with all its constituent parts, working groups, and networks—operates on the basis of consensus-building. This ensures that no single member can dominate any BRICS process or structure. At the same time, however, it means that if BRICS wishes to mount a collective response to an attack of any kind, a single member can block it. In other words, whatever the issue facing BRICS, the lowest common denominator dictates the outcome. With one caveat, not every member needs to be part of every initiative or process if they don’t wish to be part of it. When we look at the declarations, this explains why, while they facilitate dialogue, they offer no protection and cannot stand up for anyone.

Thirdly, we have non-binding agreements. This flexibility is necessary for states to participate in BRICS without fearing entrapment. This, however, also means that implementation of many measures cannot be enforced. Some may not materialize, and others may materialize only on a small scale.

Then we also have the pillar of market integration. Such an integration into the global market is the bloc’s greatest asset, granting access to vital trade and technology. But it is also its cage. The market disciplines its members through credit ratings, sanctions, and central bank orthodoxy. They cannot leave the cage because their domestic economies are built from its bars.

Lastly, BRICS lacks an epistemic layer. What do I mean by this? Because BRICS avoids creating a shared political horizon, it remains maximally inclusive. But a lack of a shared horizon also translates into a lack of articulation between members and between projects. There is no shared theory of power, no common narrative of history, and no unifying project of social transformation. Instead, there is sovereignty, development, and geopolitical hedging. While these are necessary survival strategies for the individual nation-state, in the face of an aggressively integrated imperial system, attempting to survive on the national level is no longer sufficient to secure autonomy. This is a paradox in itself, I realize.

The reality of this structural ceiling was stated quite bluntly in Washington. During his September 2025 confirmation hearing, Sergio Gor, the US Ambassador to India, noted to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee:

“With that said, the Indians have been on our side on various issues within BRICS, including several individuals in BRICS, Brazil, China have pushed for years to move away from the U.S. dollar. India has been the stopgap for that.” U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, “Nominations,” hearing transcript, 11 September 2025, Sergio Gor’s response on BRICS.

New Delhi characterizes its stance of engaging in dialogue and establishing ties with all nations as “strategic autonomy.” However, US military strategists view this as an opportunity to exploit the BRICS consensus model for their own ends—not directly, of course, but indirectly through India or other states that either permit this or are unable to prevent it for various reasons. After all, the decentralized structure and modus operandi of BRICS allow members with stronger ties to the West to act as internal brakes on the forum’s counter-hegemonic factions. The rotating chairmanship and the expansion of the core BRICS group amplify this effect; whereas earlier declarations defended targeted nations, the 2026 New Delhi text retreated into “constructive ambiguity.”

We can illustrate this with an example. In 2025, the Rio de Janeiro Declaration—which also addressed attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities—stated the following in Paragraph 21:

“We condemn the military strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran since 13 June 2025, which constitute a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and express grave concern over the subsequent escalation of the security situation in the Middle East.”

In contrast, Paragraph 29 of the 2026 New Delhi Declaration states:

“We express serious concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in violation of international law and relevant resolutions of the IAEA.”

The Rio de Janeiro Declaration condemns the US attack on Iran, even though the United States is not explicitly named—whereas this element is absent from this year’s declaration.

Essentially, this leads to a crucial political distinction: today, BRICS is highly capable of creating options for autonomy, but it has so far hindered itself from building commitments to solidarity.

A Fully Realized BRICS: Renovating the Cage

Let’s try to imagine a BRICS fully realized, implementing all those proposals. If the dormant seeds of the BRICS were to sprout, their blossoms would represent a physical rewiring of the world. Should the forum finally overcome its internal constraints, it would create a new transnational ecosystem of development, production, and technology. This is what autonomy would look like in the age of imperial hybrid warfare: it would finally offer the Global Majority genuine immunity against unilateral coercion. At last, there would be an alternative architecture—a network of alternative lenders, sovereign digital infrastructures, and regionalized supply chains among other things.

Realizing the BRICS agenda would mean the New Development Bank finally possessing the capital strength to finance infrastructure projects worldwide. It would mean the eventual establishment of an automatic safety net for members in the event of currency collapses. It would finally offer the possibility of conducting cross-border transactions in real time, free from the influence of Western banks and clearinghouses. A common currency would not even be necessary for this, provided the forum succeeded in linking the various national and independent payment systems. Eventually, a financial shield against imperial financial power would be established.

In the realms of industry, logistics, and technology, the realization of the BRICS agenda would also trigger a global restructuring. For instance, there would be coordinated supply chains free from US or European influence. A shared digital infrastructure would emerge, alongside the mutual recognition of regulatory standards to facilitate trade between nations—and they would not even require a unified industrial policy to achieve this. Indeed, infrastructure-based attacks associated with imperial hybrid warfare would no longer weigh so heavily on any single country or destabilize regional infrastructure.

Realizing the BRICS vision would finally make it possible to close ranks the moment any single member is targeted. At last, they could defend one another against economic and financial attacks. Finally, they could vote as a bloc within the United Nations and the WTO, fending off resolutions detrimental to their interests or survival. In doing so, they would achieve something historically unprecedented: projecting collective power for peaceful purposes without ever having to submit to a central, supranational bureaucracy.

As such, a fully realized BRICS would not be the European Union, nor would it be an “anti-NATO.” It would be a decentralized, sovereignty-preserving infrastructure of shared development, payment, production, technology, and protective capacities. If every BRICS proposal were implemented tomorrow, it would lead to a denser, more pluralistic, and decentralized development network operating within the existing global system. It would represent undeniable progress—offering the Global Majority more options, redundant channels, and vital negotiating power. It would be a sorely needed renovation of the Cage.

Here we can dispel a myth of what I call multipolar romanticism, a belief that dividing capitalism among several competing powers, no matter how different their worldviews, will somehow result in global peace. It will not. As political scientist Heide Gerstenberger’s work demonstrates, capitalism institutionalizes organized violence. So long as the global system demands endless extraction and accumulation, violence remains its permanent and natural condition.

If BRICS actually succeeds in establishing this parallel, largely economic infrastructure, it will not immediately neutralize the organized violence of the imperial core—Washington and its allies will undoubtedly attempt to shatter this shield. Despite that context of a violent capitalism, the very existence of such a counter-system would mean that BRICS had finally discovered a horizon of solidarity—something it currently lacks. By building a viable and attractive alternative, the bloc would pose an existential threat to the transatlantic monopoly. This could trigger a historical echo of the Cold War. Faced with a systemic rival, the arch-capitalists of the US-led core would be compelled to curb their unrestrained use of force. To prevent the Global Majority from defecting, imperial capitalism would be forced to revive its “human face” and rein in its own imperial excesses. Because now there would be existential panic, indeed.

Iran and the Mirage of Formal Sovereignty

Where can we see BRICS’s internal constraints (lack of articulation) and external constraints (the multi-layered cage and imperial hybrid warfare)? The ever-increasing siege around Iran, a BRICS member, is possibly the most visible manifestation. In September 2026, Washington effectively grounded Iranian aviation. After a brief wind-down period, regional transit hubs bowed to US pressure, culminating in the UAE formally suspending Iranian-operated flights on September 24, as other countries in the region, like Iraq and Oman, followed. As Scott Bessent declared days earlier in an interview:

“On September 23, all Iranian airlines will be shut down around the world. How do we do that? If they land, you cannot provide them with fuel, you cannot provide them with landing services, you cannot sell them tickets, or you will be knocked out of the dollar system.”

Iran is being encircled—step by step, perimeter by perimeter—and deprived of the air it needs to breathe. This is happening not only in its immediate geographic vicinity but even in the digital realm. Iranians have found, for instance, that their “+98” phone numbers are suddenly being rejected during Google account verification—a quiet disconnection from global infrastructure. It is quiet because, as of now, Google has issued no statement on the matter. By threatening foreign airports and fuel suppliers with expulsion from the dollar system, the US power elite has demonstrated how this cage operates. It does not rely solely on kinetic strikes to destroy an economy; it can also leverage other instruments of power still at its disposal, weaponizing the compliance of third parties to tighten the noose ever further.

Restrictions on commercial flights or maritime routes are not just economic inconveniences that a country can somehow weather. Even the most sovereign country will have to find a way out of these constraints. Therefore, we need to understand sovereignty as materially and relationally mediated. A state can formally control its airspace, its borders, and its state apparatus, yet find its operational room for maneuver systematically erased when its relations to others are severed by the hegemon that still holds some power. What all these different measures imply is the existence of a larger strategy aimed at fragmenting a country, in this case, aimed at Iran.

And how did the BRICS respond to the systematic strangulation of their newest full member? They included the polished diplomatic phrase “deep concern” in the declaration, without explicitly mentioning Iran.

While Iran has been a full member of BRICS since 2024, it is not recognized as a member of the New Development Bank (NDB), despite having applied for membership. The official explanation is that accession requires a separate legal and financial review. Former NDB Vice President Paulo Nogueira Batista Jr. recently confirmed firsthand in an interview that this is a pretext. As he revealed, Iran was the first country to submit a formal application for admission back in 2015. However, the rest of the NDB leadership rejected it because—as Batista explains—they “feared the impact on the credit rating and the reactions of rating agencies in Western markets, where we intended to issue bonds.” After all, the NDB was established prior to the current geopolitical tensions and is not structurally prepared to operate independently. It is trapped in a state of dependence on American agencies such as Fitch, S&P, and Moody’s. Fearing exposure to secondary sanctions, the NDB essentially sanctions itself—just as it did when it put new operations involving its founding member, Russia, on hold.

And how does this bring us back to the New Delhi declaration? Well, the declaration in its paragraph 29 records “grave concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full IAEA safeguards.” Regardless, bound by the consensus rule, it names neither the aggressor nor the victim. It does not name the United States; it does not name Israel, and remarkably, it does not even name Iran. It also offers no counter-logistics, no sovereign insurance pool, and no alternative aviation clearinghouse.

This is the imperial grand strategy of fragmentation, isolation, and strangulation—implemented step by step, both geographically and operationally—spanning the air, sea, and financial sectors, with other domains to follow. As a forum, BRICS cannot offer more, for in this instance, solidarity would entail sharing the risks. Physically breaching an air or naval blockade would mean defying imperial regulatory regimes, establishing sovereign insurance mechanisms, and exposing one’s own national companies to US retaliatory measures.

Unwilling to risk their own access to global markets and all their components, member states retreat into diplomatic hedging. They issue non-binding statements of “deep concern” while preserving their own positions inside the Multi-layered Cage. The tragedy of the modern BRICS project is that the cage closes through a thousand small, technical, administrative chokeholds. And a BRICS declaration that binds no one to collective solidarity cannot open it.

The Cage Reproduces Itself

We could view the limitations of the BRICS as technical growing pains in an era of multipolarity. And perhaps that is what they are. In today’s context, however, they represent hurdles that must be overcome. What prevents the forum from building a functional protective shield—let alone an emancipatory alternative—is that the mechanisms needed to construct it run headlong into the material interests and epistemic foundations of parts of the member states themselves. Several barriers make the usual voluntary coordination of the BRICS much harder under this era’s imperial pressure:

BRICS states are crosscut by central banks, finance ministries, state-owned enterprises, private oligarchies, and export conglomerates that remain embedded in transatlantic capital circuits. The technocrats who staff these institutions—many trained in the orthodoxies of Western economics, commercial law, and development finance—seek a better seat at the current table. Because of their educational backgrounds and habitus, they worry about preserving sovereign credit ratings, maintaining correspondent banking access, ensuring dollar liquidity, and avoiding capital flight. This technocratic faction sits at the origins and the plumbing of BRICS. Thus, there is no intention whatsoever to create an alternative infrastructure, but to hedge when the US-led empire threatens. It is about domestic risk-containment (Even though, fairly and admittedly, it is both about socialization and the structures of the world market itself.)

Another barrier concerns the US-led core’s near-monopoly over the physical and legal enforcement layers of global commerce. There are the blue-water navies patrolling maritime chokepoints, the extraterritorial sanctions apparatuses, the intelligence apparatus, and the Western reinsurance cartels—like the mostly London-based P&I Clubs; hardly any cargo ship today can call at international ports without their liability coverage—who can effectively blockade a nation’s shipping fleet by withdrawing their insurance coverage when said country’s oil exports are sanctioned by the US and transatlantic elites.

So far, the BRICS have not built a mechanism or infrastructure to secure the physical transit of goods, underwrite maritime liability, or protect foreign assets from seizure. Constructing a parallel enforcement layer would most likely trigger an immediate, high-stakes confrontation with imperial power or sanctions of some form. Thus, member states retreat into passivity. The imperial cage remains intact because its enforcement systems are material, omnipresent, relational, and enforced by the threat of kinetic escalation.

The sturdiest barrier is, however, epistemological. As Antonio Gramsci and, before him, Karl Marx theorized regarding cultural hegemony, a ruling class maintains its power by turning its own worldview into the unquestioned “common sense” of the era. We see this vividly today: the categories through which BRICS technocrats evaluate economic conditions—creditworthiness, compliance, investor outlook, and market discipline—are the conceptual categories of the dominant order itself. The cage reproduces itself through the very vocabulary of those tasked with finding alternatives. They are the prudent hallmarks of short- and medium-term survivability. Yes. But without a doubt, having only those categories also shortens the horizon of imagination and hence, the possible scope of action. In other words, the forum’s imagination remains bound to the system that now threatens each member’s sovereignty.

Like almost all countries worldwide, the BRICS nations are financially and economically integrated into the global market. This creates vulnerability, as the prospect of exclusion looms large, driving them to seek safeguards. In other words, they strive for a degree of autonomy while simultaneously linking their assets to the core. This reality of market and infrastructure integration—combined with the absence of binding structures within the BRICS framework—appears to invite the hegemon to confront each member individually. When certain members also attempt to engage bilaterally with the US-led transatlantic sphere in a bid to secure their own positions, the forum risks weakening. That is to say, the desire to remain within the cage fuels fragmentation, and that potential fragmentation threatens to lock the cage even tighter.

The Core Dilemma: Autonomy Without Horizon

This dynamic exposes the uneven realities within BRICS: China’s sheer productive scale within BRICS (the reason for the existence of the mechanism of consensus), and the related potential for asymmetric dependency among smaller members; India guarding its strategic autonomy by multi-aligning with the West; and the Gulf monarchies remaining bound to the petrodollar and transatlantic sphere in one way or another are just some examples.

Despite all these differences, BRICS has so far managed to develop, maintain, and expand its networks and infrastructure. The development bank, trade corridors, various technical working groups, and summit communiqués all bear witness to what is possible through the BRICS model of consensus-building and flexible integration among its members. What it lacks, however, is a political and epistemological infrastructure that is equally well-developed. There is no shared understanding or agreement regarding which structures of dependency, debt, and ecological exploitation must be overcome—or how this can be achieved while ensuring that each member state survives and retains its sovereignty.

We could say that having material infrastructure and spatial connectivity, but lacking a shared political horizon, creates autonomy, but an autonomy without sufficient solidarity. Sufficient for survival and for creating a peaceful multipolar order, that is.

You can try to voluntarily build the most sophisticated defensive shield, but what if no transformative political project backs it up? In fact, if the study of the collapse and fragmentation of states has proven anything, it is that only a politically organized and cohesive society can save the shield and hold it up. On the macro scale of BRICS, only a politically cohesive conglomerate of countries could do the same in the face of multi-domain and hybrid warfare.

Undoubtedly, the BRICS project has demonstrated something historically unique: it is possible to successfully safeguard the sovereignty of individual states through voluntary cooperation. What we see today is tangible, functioning autonomy. The bloc weaves technical networks for trade and development while continuing to operate within the logic of the capitalist market—a remarkable pragmatic achievement. Still, the catch with this individualized, transactional autonomy is obvious: will this loose-knit arrangement hold firm when imperial coercion and violence intensify?

The Imperative of Naming

The New Delhi Declaration is both a historic achievement and a pragmatic document. It is an achievement that demonstrates how the global majority is carving out a diplomatic space for itself and shows that dialogue will always remain an option. It is a pragmatic document in that the BRICS address the US-led empire without explicitly naming the United States. The authors of the declaration remain silent on the concrete structures of financial and economic coercion, as well as on the reality of wars. At most, they criticize abstract symptoms such as “unilateral sanctions” or “attacks on civilian infrastructure.” Instead of articulating a path out of the imperial system, they merely seek a pluralistic niche within it. Yet, those who do not call the structure by its name will never escape it because one cannot escape a labyrinth if one does not even realize one is inside it, fails to name it, and refuses to map it out.

What is at stake is not the geopolitical theater of whether BRICS can replace the United States as a new global hegemon. And I’m not even saying or implying that. What is at stake is whether humanity can find a path out of the cage of unbraked capitalist extraction and imperial violence. The task is to recognize, name, and then leave the cage behind. And I’m not saying this is the task of the BRICS countries alone, either. It is a global task. Yet, by understanding the constraints of such a historical project as BRICS, we can better understand the imperial structures operating today.

To transform a project such as BRICS from a transactional mechanism into a vehicle for a peaceful order, we can outline a direction of travel as tentative coordinates:

Solidarity would have to move beyond summit declarations and become a physical reality. At its core, this means building an unbreakable economic lifeline. When a member state is targeted by an imperial blockade, the bloc must be able to instantly step in to insure its ships, clear its trades, and guarantee the delivery of food and medicine. Effectively, this would translate into establishing a sovereign safety net that actively defies Western extraterritorial coercion. The blueprints for this protective architecture already exist in BRICS communiqués—what is missing is the political will to activate them.

The Contingent Reserve Arrangement (CRA) must be structurally emancipated from the IMF rather than functioning as an appendage to it. To be attractive as a genuine alternative, it would need to break the vicious cycle of debt traps and brutal austerity mandates. To achieve this, the BRICS would have to establish automatic, mutual emergency assistance in local currencies that kicks in immediately during a crisis. If smaller economies can be spared from having to pledge their social infrastructure to Western creditors—or, asymmetrically, to larger BRICS nations—the global balance of power would shift: freed from coercive conditions, the CRA would no longer merely complement the IMF; it would certainly replace it.

Development can be a driving force in this new order. BRICS would have to build a transnational public commons: joint public research, open technical standards, and shared digital public infrastructure. Technology transfers regarding affordable medicine and the green transition must be tied to building domestic capacity. Frankly, some of these structures already exist on a voluntary basis within BRICS, while others still need the political will to implement them.

To break out of the multi-layered cage, a multipolar project would have to consider an emancipatory class horizon. Thus, even though we have seen BRICS’s transformative potential so far and its theoretical capacity to shield domestic capital from Western sanctions, the forum would have to turn to structurally protect labor. A transformative BRICS would reject the extractive logic of GDP growth and endless capital accumulation, choosing instead to measure its survival and progress through wealth equity and distributional justice. Materially, this demands hardwiring binding worker protections and social security into the bloc’s transnational supply chains, consciously elevating public enterprises and cooperatives over corporate monopolies.

An institutional memory preserves an organization’s culture—its defining values, knowledge, and ethical principles. Instead of reinventing the agenda every year, the forum would have to build a steadfast institutional memory—a structure that permanently anchors the forum’s knowledge, defensive mechanisms, and decisions. To become a transformative force, the BRICS would need a public archive, clear bureaucratic focal points, and independent impact evaluations of NDB projects, among other things. This would work in a similar manner to a transparency platform. But it is also the only way to build cumulative strategic power over time, ensuring that the bloc’s trajectory is driven by a measurable, accountable commitment to the Global Majority. Thus, it would ensure that BRICS is driven by neither the ephemeral whims of the rotating chair nor the quiet maneuvers of financial elites.

Lastly, a forum such as BRICS with all its historical significance and current political and economic weight would have to build an epistemic layer that connects people. A transformative and shared political horizon, that is. In practice, this would mean heavily funding translation and publishing programs across BRICS languages, and fostering direct, transnational linkages between labor unions, peasant organizations, women’s groups, and public researchers to debate debt, surplus distribution, development, sovereignty, and ecology. And I’m not saying none of that exists in BRICS currently, but there could be much more.

Without being anchored in society, multipolarity remains the exclusive project of state apparatuses, central bankers, and corporate conglomerates seeking better trading conditions. With such a social anchor, however, it could evolve into a project that fundamentally improves the conditions for development, social well-being, and peaceful global coexistence. Would it cease to be under fire? Would the imperial hegemon halt its wars and violence? No. (And that final question demands a response of resistance from within the transatlantic sphere itself.) Still, by recognizing the transformative potential of the BRICS, we see that the possibilities for liberation from this cage are not so far out of reach after all.

Concluding Note: A sovereign political consciousness

BRICS did not emerge from a group of countries sharing an anti-system ideology, but rather from tangible material frustration regarding the leverage the IMF and World Bank could wield to coerce them. It was an attempt to carve out autonomous room for maneuver within the existing order. Today, as the US empire has shifted to open hybrid warfare, the member states are acting according to the logic of state survival. Their hedging behavior—avoiding a severing of the umbilical cord to Western markets while hastily constructing parallel logistical routes—is not a matter of lacking solidarity. It is the strategic pragmatism of actors who want to avoid a head-on collision.

The misfortune of the current BRICS project is that its political imagination is severely stifled by the class character of the institutions managing it. The mechanisms of multipolarity within the development banks are shaped by an administrative and financial elite. Since these technocrats are embedded in the same global circuits of capital as their Western counterparts, their epistemological horizons are similarly constrained. They struggle to envision a world outside the cage; they possess only the imagination to demand a fairer, more comfortable spot within it.

This national pragmatism remains perilous because it rests on a fatal miscalculation: the assumption that the US-led empire would simply collapse. It is not doing so (yet). It is adapting. What we are witnessing is a return to the historical norm of capitalism—unbridled, organized violence in the service of capital accumulation. The tamed global economy of the Cold War, regulated by systemic rivalry, was a historical exception; the norm has always been the brutal fusion of violence and profit. Today’s imperial merchant-warriors no longer cruise off the coast in galleons; their artillery consists of sanctions regimes and SWIFT blockades. Anyone who believes a country can come through this unleashed, organized violence unscathed by somehow securing itself in isolation is mistaken. There is no pragmatic escape route from this apparatus. True sovereignty now requires contemplating a systemic transformation—and forging a shared political horizon.

Should the BRICS move beyond reactive shielding and actually pursue an autonomous political project, that project cannot be sustained by central bankers and foreign ministers alone. Genuine resilience—whether at the regional or national level—must be anchored in a sovereign political consciousness. Citizens at the grassroots level also feel the transformation of the global market—that multi-layered cage—into a weapon, whether through austerity measures or physical blockades within their own countries. Therefore, the creation of alternative infrastructures should also be rooted in society and its well-being, social reproduction, that is.

Without being anchored in the working classes and social movements, there is neither the mandate nor the capacity to absorb the immense friction that decoupling from the hegemonic system will inevitably entail. Multipolarity will remain an elite project. Any solidarity will evaporate the moment profit margins are threatened. Yet, with such broad support, a mixed-economy association would be possible. In short: what is needed is an alliance with a political project that bypasses the logic of profit and subordinates private capital to the security of supply. Once the multilayered cage of the global financial architecture is recognized as the true weapon, merely safeguarding one’s own national development is no longer enough. The goal must then be nothing less than replacing this architecture of coercion.

The New Delhi Declaration provides proof that the institutional monopoly of the US-led West has suffered a palpable fracture. Despite escalating wars, secondary sanctions, and constant hybrid warfare, eleven states have forged an independent framework for multipolar cooperation—and they are holding firm. The Global Majority commands immense economic and demographic weight. Coupled with their historical memory of imperialism and colonialism, the BRICS nations today possess the critical mass to permanently shift the structural balance of this world order. However, that is only half the story. Multipolarity cannot be forced from the outside by any single actor. As long as societies within the transatlantic core refuse to do their part—failing to disrupt or dismantle the imperial machinery from within—any protective shield forged by the Global South will remain vulnerable.

This structural critique, therefore, is not an exercise in pointing fingers at the functional elites of the Global South. We map the bars of the multi-layered cage so that we might understand where and how to break them. After all, the cage traps us all. The hope we project onto the BRICS project is, in truth, a universal hope: that societies across both the Global South and the transatlantic core will finally find the solidarity-generating horizon required to step out of the cage together, forging a multipolarity grounded in planetary peace.

Samir Amin, The Long Revolution of the Global South: Toward a New Anti-Imperialist International (New York: Monthly Review Press, 2019), 434.

Addendum

These are the Notes and Interviews that partly touch upon the topics discussed here:

How do we fight back against a machine as massive as the US-led imperial core?

Beyond the Madman: Psychologism, Empathic Projection, and Empire

BRICS and multipolarity

BRICS and Multipolarity Part II

BRICS and multipolarity III

The essay first appeared on NachDenkSeiten in German in three parts, which you can read here, here, and here.

Join the Conversation

As we conclude this analysis, I want to hear from you.

Because no single person possesses a complete bird’s-eye view of the geopolitical board, the only way to arrive at the material truth is through rigorous dialogue. As thinkers like Mikhail Bakhtin and Paulo Freire understood, truth is generated in the friction between different perspectives. Just by engaging in dialogue with each other, we will be able to expose our mutual blind spots. The empire enforces its cage collectively: across institutions, across borders, and across generations. The counter-force must learn to see collectively, bridging the partial perspectives that are part of the human condition.

If you look closely at the geopolitical landscape, where do you see the Multi-layered Cage operating in plain sight? What invisible administrative chokeholds—whether in banking compliance, tech infrastructure, shipping insurance, or digital platforms—do you see quietly enforcing the empire’s will? Have you noticed the slow, material creep of this economic coercion restricting your own country’s political choices?

For those reading from outside the transatlantic core, particularly within the Global Majority, how is the tension between geopolitical sovereignty and financial integration playing out in your local politics? What nascent counter-institutions, local-currency networks, or cross-border alliances is your region building to secure its own independent horizon?

Finally, the question I cannot answer alone. If BRICS is to become something more than a transactional mechanism — if it is to move from reactive shielding to a vehicle for a peaceful multipolar order — it will require what it currently lacks: an epistemic layer, a shared horizon, a political consciousness that connects the base to the project. Where do you see that horizon being built, if anywhere? In labor unions, peasant organizations, women's networks, public research institutions, translation and publishing programs, or the thousand small acts of solidarity that never reach a summit communiqué? Where are the attempts to build our own institutions, our own rigorous planning capacity, and the shared, cross-border strategic horizons that might actually move beyond the cage? Wherever you are.

Let’s build this understanding together. Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

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