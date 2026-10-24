Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The Bunker State’s Silent State of Exception
Or, On the French Legislative and Administrative Synchronous Swim
Oct 24
•
Nel Bonilla
139
34
63
BRICS and the Chronicle of a Multipolarity Foretold
On sovereignty in the age of hybrid warfare
Oct 4
•
Nel Bonilla
81
11
26
August 2026
NATO 3.0: The Transatlantic Cage and the Rise of the Bunkerstate
The transformation of NATO and Europe’s new role as an attritional node
Aug 10
•
Nel Bonilla
259
30
91
July 2026
The General’s Silence, the People’s Song: A Companion Guide to Latin American Resistance
Curated films, books, music, and theory to accompany “The Changing Face of Fascism in Latin America”
Jul 5
•
Nel Bonilla
41
2
6
The Changing Face of Fascism in Latin America: From the General’s Silence to the Showman’s Scream
How the US-led empire traded military coups and death squads for cognitive warfare, soft coups, and managed chaos.
Jul 4
•
Nel Bonilla
93
17
36
June 2026
Planning, Not Masterplans
A Geographer’s Note on the Mundane Mechanics of Imperial Strategy and the Necessity of Counter-Planning
Jun 17
•
Nel Bonilla
116
46
43
Where Has All the Class Analysis Gone?
A short meta‑commentary on the current anti‑imperialist discourse
Jun 5
•
Nel Bonilla
235
53
83
May 2026
Multipolarity in a Multi‑Layered Cage
Why the shift from unipolarity did not break the imperial structure—and what still blocks the path to a more peaceful order
May 28
•
Nel Bonilla
102
39
33
April 2026
The Emerging Architecture of the Interregnum - Part I
A Dialogue on the Ageing Hegemon and the Global Majority
Apr 19
•
Nel Bonilla
and
FuturEarly
108
28
42
The Fragmentationist Grand Strategy: On the Intolerable Nature of Large Autonomous States - II
Engineering Chaos, Imperial Decay, and the Interregnum
Apr 8
•
Nel Bonilla
120
31
47
The Fragmentationist Grand Strategy: On the Intolerable Nature of Large Autonomous States - I
The Structural Logic of Imperial Decay and the Physics of State Collapse
Apr 6
•
Nel Bonilla
143
67
43
March 2026
The Imperial Feedback Loop
Beyond the "Lobby vs. Proxy" Debate: How Neoconservatism Fused US Hegemony with Israeli Strategic Culture
Mar 15
•
Nel Bonilla
133
44
40
© 2026 Nel
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts